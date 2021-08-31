Menu

Canada

3 people taken to hospital after 2-vehicle crash in north Brampton

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted August 31, 2021 9:36 pm
Peel Paramedics View image in full screen
File photo of a Peel Regional Paramedic Services ambulance. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

Officials say three people have been taken to hospital after a two-vehicle crash in north Brampton on Tuesday.

According to posts on the Peel police Twitter account, emergency crews were called to the scene in the area of Mountainash Road and Countryside Drive at 8 p.m.

Police said there was a two-vehicle collision and one of the vehicles rolled over. A pedestrian was also struck, officers said.

A Peel paramedics spokesperson told Global News a woman in her 20s was taken to a trauma centre with serious injuries.

Read more: Woman charged after victim killed in Brampton crash this spring

The spokesperson said a elderly man who was struck by one of the vehicles was also taken to a trauma centre with serious injuries.

A third victim, a man in his 20s, was taken to a local hospital with moderate injuries.

Trending Stories

The spokesperson said it appears all of the injuries are non-life-threatening.

The Peel police Major Collision Bureau is now heading to the scene.

Roads are closed in the area for the investigation.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
peel regional police tagBrampton tagpeel police tagPeel Paramedics tagBrampton Crash tagBrampton Collision tagMountainash Road and Countryside Drive tag

