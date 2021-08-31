3 people taken to hospital after 2-vehicle crash in north Brampton

Send this page to someone via email

Officials say three people have been taken to hospital after a two-vehicle crash in north Brampton on Tuesday.

According to posts on the Peel police Twitter account, emergency crews were called to the scene in the area of Mountainash Road and Countryside Drive at 8 p.m.

Police said there was a two-vehicle collision and one of the vehicles rolled over. A pedestrian was also struck, officers said.

A Peel paramedics spokesperson told Global News a woman in her 20s was taken to a trauma centre with serious injuries.

The spokesperson said a elderly man who was struck by one of the vehicles was also taken to a trauma centre with serious injuries.

A third victim, a man in his 20s, was taken to a local hospital with moderate injuries.

The spokesperson said it appears all of the injuries are non-life-threatening.

The Peel police Major Collision Bureau is now heading to the scene.

Roads are closed in the area for the investigation.

UPDATE:

– The Major Collision Bureau has been notified & is attending the scene

– Witnesses, anyone with dash cam or surveillance footage is asked to contact 905-453-3311

– Countryside Dr is closed between Frobischer Dr & Yellow Avens Blvd

– Mountainash Rd is closed at Welland Rd — Peel Regional Police (@PeelPolice) September 1, 2021

