Canada

Woman charged after victim killed in Brampton crash this spring

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted August 29, 2021 11:51 am
A Peel Regional Police cruiser and officer are seen at the 12 Division station. View image in full screen
A Peel Regional Police cruiser and officer are seen at the 12 Division station. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

Peel Regional Police say a woman has been charged in connection with a fatal crash in Brampton earlier this year.

Police said it happened shortly after midnight on May 6 in the area of Winston Churchill Boulevard and Steeles Avenue West.

Officers said the victim was a passenger in a vehicle that had just left a business in the area and shortly after turning onto Winston Churchill, the driver pulled over so the passenger could get something from the trunk.

Read more: Woman dead after being struck while getting out of her vehicle in Brampton

While the female victim was at the trunk, she was hit by another vehicle travelling in the same direction, police said.

She died at the scene.

Officers said a 56-year-old Mississauga woman was charged Thursday with careless driving causing death.

She’s scheduled to appear in court in October.

