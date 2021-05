Send this page to someone via email

Peel Regional Police say a woman has died following a crash in Brampton on Thursday.

Emergency crews were called to Winston Churchill Boulevard north of Steeles Avenue West at around 12:16 a.m.

Police said two vehicles were involved and a woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

Winston Churchill Boulevard was closed in both directions between Steeles Avenue West and Embleton Road.

FATAL COLLISION:

– Winston Churchill n/o Steeles Ave

– 2 vehicles involved

– female victim pronounced at the scene

– Winston Churchill closed both directions between Steeles Ave & Embleton Road

– call at 12:16 am

– inc # 210158021 — Peel Regional Police (@PeelPolice) May 6, 2021

