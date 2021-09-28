Menu

Crime

COVID-19: Province trying to seize Vancouver penthouse allegedly used as nightclub

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted September 28, 2021 10:10 pm
Click to play video: 'B.C. government is trying to seize Vancouver penthouse allegedly used as illegal nightclub' B.C. government is trying to seize Vancouver penthouse allegedly used as illegal nightclub
The B.C. Director of Civil Forfeiture is trying to seize a downtown Vancouver penthouse owned by Mo Movassaghai, which was allegedly being used as an illegal nightclub. Rumina Daya reports.

The B.C. government is trying to seize a Vancouver penthouse that has allegedly been used as an after-hours nightclub in defiance of COVID-19 rules.

The province’s director of civil forfeiture has filed a claim for the penthouse belonging to 42-year-old Mo Movassaghi.

The claim details a string of police raids, beginning in January and happening as recently as late August, during which as many as 199 people were found in the suite, which was set up as a club.

On Jan. 31, police reported that they were called to the penthouse and found 78 people inside, along with menus, liquor, point-of-sale terminals, multiple cash tills and a stripper pole.

The civil claim alleges those events continued, despite Movassaghi being ticketed, arrested, charged and convicted for a string of violations.

Click to play video: 'COVID-19: B.C. judge’s scathing message to penthouse party host' COVID-19: B.C. judge’s scathing message to penthouse party host
COVID-19: B.C. judge’s scathing message to penthouse party host – May 2, 2021

Read more: COVID-19: B.C. sues Vancouver penthouse party host for money seized at makeshift nightclub

Movassaghi was eventually sentenced to one day in jail and 18 months probation for violating a public health order and illegally purchasing grain alcohol. He was also ordered to pay $5,500 in fines and a $750 victim surcharge.

In June, the director of civil forfeiture filed a claim for $8,740 in cash seized by police when they raided the downtown condo in January.

As of Monday, the condo was listed for sale for $3.3 million.

None of the allegations has been proven in court and a statement of defence has not been filed.

Click to play video: 'EXCLUSIVE RAW VIDEO: Vancouver police bust alleged ‘makeshift nightclub’ breaking COVID-19 restrictions' EXCLUSIVE RAW VIDEO: Vancouver police bust alleged ‘makeshift nightclub’ breaking COVID-19 restrictions
