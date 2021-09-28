Missing Markham couple were likely murdered, Canada-wide warrant issued for suspect: police

Send this page to someone via email

York Regional Police say a Markham couple last seen 10 days ago were likely murdered and officers have now issued a Canada-wide warrant for a suspect.

Police said in a news release Tuesday that investigators now believe 37-year-old Quoc Tran and 25-year-old Kristy Nguyen were murdered in a “targeted attack” at an address on Zenway Boulevard in Vaughan.

Officers said they were last seen there on Sept. 18 around 5:30 p.m.

“Investigators are actively working on recovering the bodies,” the release said.

Police also announced that an arrest warrant has been issued for 35-year-old Phuong Tan Nguyen, “who is considered armed and dangerous.” He is wanted for first-degree murder.

Police are encouraging him to turn himself in. Officers said if someone sees him, they should not approach and should call 911.

“Investigators are reminding the public that anyone who is, or has, assisted the suspect may be subject to criminal charges,” the statement said.

Police released an image of the suspect, as well as images of a vehicle of interest.

Anyone who saw the suspect or the vehicle around 11:30 p.m. on Sept. 18 in the area of 111 Zenway Boulevard was asked to contact police.

Those with information can call police at 1-866-287-5025 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

