Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Missing Markham couple were likely murdered, Canada-wide warrant issued for suspect: police

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted September 28, 2021 3:26 pm
Quoc Tran and Kristy Nguyen are seen in this handout photo.
Quoc Tran and Kristy Nguyen are seen in this handout photo. York Regional Police/Handout

York Regional Police say a Markham couple last seen 10 days ago were likely murdered and officers have now issued a Canada-wide warrant for a suspect.

Police said in a news release Tuesday that investigators now believe 37-year-old Quoc Tran and 25-year-old Kristy Nguyen were murdered in a “targeted attack” at an address on Zenway Boulevard in Vaughan.

Officers said they were last seen there on Sept. 18 around 5:30 p.m.

Read more: York police searching for missing Markham couple

“Investigators are actively working on recovering the bodies,” the release said.

Police also announced that an arrest warrant has been issued for 35-year-old Phuong Tan Nguyen, “who is considered armed and dangerous.” He is wanted for first-degree murder.

Story continues below advertisement

Police are encouraging him to turn himself in. Officers said if someone sees him, they should not approach and should call 911.

Missing Markham couple were likely murdered, Canada-wide warrant issued for suspect: police - image View image in full screen
York Regional Police

“Investigators are reminding the public that anyone who is, or has, assisted the suspect may be subject to criminal charges,” the statement said.

Police released an image of the suspect, as well as images of a vehicle of interest.

Anyone who saw the suspect or the vehicle around 11:30 p.m. on Sept. 18 in the area of 111 Zenway Boulevard was asked to contact police.

Those with information can call police at 1-866-287-5025 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

Missing Markham couple were likely murdered, Canada-wide warrant issued for suspect: police - image View image in full screen
York Regional Police
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Crime tagMurder tagYork Regional Police tagYork Region tagMarkham tagYork Police tagKristy Nguyen tagMarkham Couple Murdered tagMissing Markham Couple tagMissing Markham Couple Murdered tagQuoc Tran tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers