Canada

York police searching for Markham couple missing since Saturday

By Jessica Patton Global News
Posted September 22, 2021 10:20 am
Investigators are searching for 25-year-old Kristy Nguyen and 37-year-old Quoc Tran.
Investigators are searching for 25-year-old Kristy Nguyen and 37-year-old Quoc Tran. York Regional Police/Handout

York Regional Police say they are searching for a Markham couple who have been missing since Saturday.

Police said they are growing concerned for the well-being of 37-year-old Quoc Tran and 25-year-old Kristy Nguyen who were last seen in the area of Highway 7 East and Warden Avenue at around 4:50 p.m. on Sept. 18.

Investigators said they have not been able to locate the couple and the family says this is out of character for them.

Tran is described as being five-foot-eight and 170 lbs., with spiked black hair and brown eyes.

Nguyen is described as being five-foot-four and 120 lbs., with long black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 1-866-876-5423, ext.7865 or Crime Stoppers Anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

