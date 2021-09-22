York police searching for Markham couple missing since Saturday

Send this page to someone via email

York Regional Police say they are searching for a Markham couple who have been missing since Saturday.

Police said they are growing concerned for the well-being of 37-year-old Quoc Tran and 25-year-old Kristy Nguyen who were last seen in the area of Highway 7 East and Warden Avenue at around 4:50 p.m. on Sept. 18.

Investigators said they have not been able to locate the couple and the family says this is out of character for them.

Tran is described as being five-foot-eight and 170 lbs., with spiked black hair and brown eyes.

Nguyen is described as being five-foot-four and 120 lbs., with long black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 1-866-876-5423, ext.7865 or Crime Stoppers Anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

MISSING COUPLE FROM MARKHAM- YRP is looking for assistance in locating 37-year-old Quoc TRAN, and 25-year-old Kristy NGUYEN. They were last seen on Sept 18, at 4:50pm in the area of HWY 7 East., and Warden Ave. https://t.co/nJZBSjM8qb pic.twitter.com/5IwOOXZ04M — York Regional Police (@YRP) September 22, 2021