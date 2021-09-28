How to mark National Day for Truth and Reconciliation in Peterborough and area

Send this page to someone via email

This Thursday will mark the inaugural National Day for Truth and Reconciliation, which is a federal statutory holiday to reflect on the history of the treatment of Indigenous Peoples and to honour lost children and survivors of former residential schools across Canada.

In Peterborough and area, a number of events will be held. Thursday is also known as Orange Shirt Day, which will see many participants don orange attire.

Peterborough

Sacred fire (Noon to 3 p.m.): Nogojiwanong Friendship Centre with Niijkiwendidaa and Lovesick Native Women’s Association will hold a sacred fire along with two readings of Phyllis Webstad’s book The Orange Shirt Story at 12:30 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. A canvas banner can be signed to commemorate with relatives. Up to 20 people, including staff, will be permitted in the backyard at 580 Cameron St. Reserve a space with Rebekah via email: wellness@nogofc.ca

Treaty Rock installation (10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.): Trent University is installing a new Treaty Rock outside Bata Library to acknowledge the intergenerational impact of residential schools while honouring the process of reconciliation. Participants are encouraged to wear orange. Invite only. Contact Ruth-Ann Dafoe for details via email: ruthanndafoe@trentu.ca

START rock paint (10 a.m. to 2 p.m.): The Settlers Taking Action and Responsibility at Trent (START) will offer rocks to paint for a future memorial garden, information about residential schools and accepting donations. They will have a table on the podium at the front of the Bata Library at 1600 West Bank Dr.

Orange Shirt Day/Sacred fire at Trent (12:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.): The First Peoples House of Learning at Trent University will host a scared fire, guest speakers, lunch and open mic at the Traditional Area, located behind the Emwayaang building at 1600 West Bank Dr. Limited orange shirts will be available for Indigenous students who do not have one. The ceremony will shift to the Gathering Place in the event of rainfall.

September 30 is National Day for Truth and Reconciliation, The NCTR website is a place of learning and dialogue where the truths of the residential school experience will be honoured and kept safe for future generations. Learn more at https://t.co/cHqE9oZUzC pic.twitter.com/cvyt2iZnYj — City of Peterborough (@CityPtbo) September 28, 2021

Fleming College: A video will be released featuring members of the Fleming community, Indigenous residents and settlers, who recently held a conversation about what the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation means to them. The college community is invited to share pictures wearing orange shirts with the tag #MiigwechFleming.

Orange Shirts in Solidarity (6:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.): The Unitarian Fellowship of Peterborough is hosting an event “to remember the impacts of residential schools and the ones who did not return home.” It’s scheduled at the front of 775 Weller St.

Prayer and Reflection (9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.): The Catholic Women’s League will reflect upon the legacy of residential schools and recognize the need to learn, pray and reach out to Indigenous communities. Contact Joanne Hough at 705-324-4491 for more information.

Hiawatha First Nation

Outdoor community gathering (4 to 7 p.m.): Open to all on- and off-territory residents of Hiawatha First Nation, the event at 431 Hiawatha Line (outside the new Gathering Space) will feature open prayer, smudging, remarks from Chief Laurie Carr, social dancing, a barbecue and more. Participants are encouraged to wear their regalia or orange shirts.

Curve Lake First Nation

Every Child Matters walk (noon): A walk that will begin and end at the community centre at 20 Whetung St. E. in Curve Lake First Nation. Participants are encouraged to wear an orange shirt.

Cobourg and Alderville First Nation

Indigenous ‘Seven Feathers’ Crosswalk unveiling (noon): The Town of Cobourg with Alderville First Nation will unveil the Indigenous ‘Seven Feathers’ Crosswalk on Albert Street at Second Street. The crosswalk will feature seven feathers representing the seven grandfather teachings of the Anishinaabe people: Love, respect, courage, honesty, humility, truth and wisdom.

The 24-hour Indian Residential School Crisis Line (1-866-925-4419) is available for anyone experiencing pain or distress as a result of their residential school experience.

