COVID-19: Experts optimistic Quebec will be able to avoid lockdowns this winter

Canada

Caught on camera: B.C. bear just wants to be a big kid on a swing

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted September 27, 2021 6:35 pm
Click to play video: 'Curious black bear captured playing on Port Coquitlam swing' Curious black bear captured playing on Port Coquitlam swing
WATCH: A front yard in Port Coquitlam turned into a personal playground for one black bear Saturday night. Global News viewer Brad Penzes captured video of a curious bear trying out his backyard swing!

A curious B.C. black bear was caught on camera over the weekend acting like a big kid.

Port Coquitlam resident Brady Penzes has a swing in his front yard and on Saturday evening a black bear decided he wanted a closer look.

Penzes noticed the bear hanging on the swing, moving it side to side under the tree.

He whipped out his phone and captured the inquisitive mammal standing on its hind legs and playing and biting at the rope.

Click to play video: 'Moose plays tetherball by itself in B.C. family’s backyard' Moose plays tetherball by itself in B.C. family’s backyard
Moose plays tetherball by itself in B.C. family’s backyard – Jun 18, 2021

Read more: Caught on camera: This B.C. moose loves playing tetherball

Story continues below advertisement

At one point it looks as if the bear is trying to navigate how to sit on the swing and have a ride but he can’t quite figure it out.

Penzes said the bear stuck around for about 15 minutes before taking off and leaving its fun swing behind.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
