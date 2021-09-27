Caught on camera: B.C. bear just wants to be a big kid on a swing

Send this page to someone via email

A curious B.C. black bear was caught on camera over the weekend acting like a big kid.

Port Coquitlam resident Brady Penzes has a swing in his front yard and on Saturday evening a black bear decided he wanted a closer look.

Penzes noticed the bear hanging on the swing, moving it side to side under the tree.

He whipped out his phone and captured the inquisitive mammal standing on its hind legs and playing and biting at the rope.

0:32 Moose plays tetherball by itself in B.C. family’s backyard Moose plays tetherball by itself in B.C. family’s backyard – Jun 18, 2021

Story continues below advertisement

At one point it looks as if the bear is trying to navigate how to sit on the swing and have a ride but he can’t quite figure it out.

Penzes said the bear stuck around for about 15 minutes before taking off and leaving its fun swing behind.