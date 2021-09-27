Ottawa’s Ridly Greig gets 2-game suspension for cross-checking Winnipeg Jets’ Pierre-Luc Dubois

Send this page to someone via email

Ottawa Senators forward Ridly Greig has been suspended for a pre-season game and a regular-season game for cross-checking Winnipeg Jets forward Pierre-Luc Dubois.

Greig was slapped with a major penalty and a game misconduct at 10:29 of the second period of Ottawa’s 3-2 pre-season overtime win Sunday in Winnipeg.

A first-round draft pick of the Senators in 2020, Greig scored the first goal of the game.

The 19-year-old from Lethbridge, Alta., forfeits $4,470.83 of his average annual salary to the Players’ Emergency Assistance Fund under the terms of the collective bargaining agreement between the NHL and the players’ association.

