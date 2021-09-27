Menu

Sports

Ottawa’s Ridly Greig gets 2-game suspension for cross-checking Winnipeg Jets’ Pierre-Luc Dubois

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 27, 2021 6:15 pm

Ottawa Senators forward Ridly Greig has been suspended for a pre-season game and a regular-season game for cross-checking Winnipeg Jets forward Pierre-Luc Dubois.

Read more: Fans return as Winnipeg Jets lose in overtime to start pre-season

Greig was slapped with a major penalty and a game misconduct at 10:29 of the second period of Ottawa’s 3-2 pre-season overtime win Sunday in Winnipeg.

RAW: Winnipeg Jets Pierre-Luc Dubois & Logan Stanley Interview – Sept. 26
RAW: Winnipeg Jets Pierre-Luc Dubois & Logan Stanley Interview – Sept. 26

A first-round draft pick of the Senators in 2020, Greig scored the first goal of the game.

Read more: True North hopes to speed up arena lines, get fans educated on new bag policy

The 19-year-old from Lethbridge, Alta., forfeits $4,470.83 of his average annual salary to the Players’ Emergency Assistance Fund under the terms of the collective bargaining agreement between the NHL and the players’ association.

RAW: Winnipeg Jets Paul Maurice Interview – Sept. 26
RAW: Winnipeg Jets Paul Maurice Interview – Sept. 26
© 2021 The Canadian Press
