Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Guns, drugs seized by Winnipeg cops after Sherbrook Street incident

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted September 27, 2021 3:30 pm
A weapon seized by Winnipeg police Sunday night. View image in full screen
A weapon seized by Winnipeg police Sunday night. Winnipeg Police Service

A 36-year-old Winnipeg man is in custody after officers seized a concealed shotgun and a backpack full of contraband, police said.

The incident took place Sunday night in the 400 block of Sherbrook Street when police were called about a disturbance outside a residence.

When police arrived, they said they spotted a man with the stock of a firearm sticking out of his waistband. He tried to take off but was taken into custody.

Read more: 6 Winnipeg men facing charges after firearms spotted in social media video

Story continues below advertisement

The gun was later determined to be a loaded 12-gauge shotgun, and the search of a backpack he was wearing led to the seizure of another firearm — a loaded, sawed-off break-action .22-calibre rifle — as well as .4 grams of what police believe to be meth and .2 grams of what is believed to be fentanyl.

The man faces a total of 10 firearms charges, as well as possession of meth and fentanyl.

Click to play video: 'Winnipeg Police on taking illegal guns off city streets' Winnipeg Police on taking illegal guns off city streets
Winnipeg Police on taking illegal guns off city streets – Nov 6, 2020
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Winnipeg police tagFentanyl tagMeth tagcrime in winnipeg tagWinnipeg drugs tagConcealed Weapon tagWinnipeg firearms tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers