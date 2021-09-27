Guns, drugs seized by Winnipeg cops after Sherbrook Street incident

Send this page to someone via email

A 36-year-old Winnipeg man is in custody after officers seized a concealed shotgun and a backpack full of contraband, police said.

The incident took place Sunday night in the 400 block of Sherbrook Street when police were called about a disturbance outside a residence.

When police arrived, they said they spotted a man with the stock of a firearm sticking out of his waistband. He tried to take off but was taken into custody.

Central District General Patrol officers, responding to a report of a disturbance in the 400 block of Sherbrook Street last night, located a male attempting to conceal a firearm and safely took him into custody. Two guns seized along. Media release: https://t.co/txIJUnm73y pic.twitter.com/j5OJtdPejS — Winnipeg Police (@wpgpolice) September 27, 2021

The gun was later determined to be a loaded 12-gauge shotgun, and the search of a backpack he was wearing led to the seizure of another firearm — a loaded, sawed-off break-action .22-calibre rifle — as well as .4 grams of what police believe to be meth and .2 grams of what is believed to be fentanyl.

The man faces a total of 10 firearms charges, as well as possession of meth and fentanyl.

