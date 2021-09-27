COVID-19: HKPR reports 15 new cases, jail outbreak over; 80% of eligible residents fully vaccinated

Send this page to someone via email

The Haliburton, Kawartha, Pine Ridge District Health Unit reported 15 new cases of COVID-19 over the weekend while declaring an outbreak over at a provincial jail, according to data released early Monday afternoon.

The health unit’s data notes a dozen new cases in the City of Kawartha Lakes, two new cases in Northumberland County and one in Haliburton County.

However, the number of active cases decreased to 26 from 30 reported on Friday (no updates were issued on Saturday and Sunday). The active cases include 21 in the Kawarthas (six more), four in Northumberland County (seven fewer) and one in Haliburton County (three fewer).

Also on Monday, the health unit reported the outbreak at the Central East Correctional Centre in Lindsay was lifted. Declared Sept. 7, there were up to 16 cases among inmates at the super jail during the peak of the outbreak.

Since the pandemic was first declared, the health unit has dealt with 73 outbreaks — 29 of them at long-term care facilities, 12 at workplace settings, 11 at congregate settings, nine at schools, 11 at “other community settings” and one at a hospital.

Other COVID-19 data from the health unit on Monday:

Resolved cases: 2,344 — an additional 19 cases since Friday. The cases make up 96.3 per cent of the 2,433 cumulative cases since the pandemic was declared in March 2020.

2,344 — an additional 19 cases since Friday. The cases make up 96.3 per cent of the 2,433 cumulative cases since the pandemic was declared in March 2020. Variant cases : 928 — two additional cases since Friday. There are 510 in the Kawarthas (unchanged), with 364 in Northumberland County (unchanged) and 54 in Haliburton County (two more).

: 928 — two additional cases since Friday. There are 510 in the Kawarthas (unchanged), with 364 in Northumberland County (unchanged) and 54 in Haliburton County (two more). High-risk contacts : 143 — up from 81 reported on Friday. The health unit notes 16 of the high-risk contacts are missing residence identification but are included in the data.

: 143 — up from 81 reported on Friday. The health unit notes 16 of the high-risk contacts are missing residence identification but are included in the data. COVID-19 Tests : 228,051 tests have been completed in the health unit’s jurisdiction — an additional 593 cases since Friday’s update.

: 228,051 tests have been completed in the health unit’s jurisdiction — an additional 593 cases since Friday’s update. Hospitalized cases to date : 89. One case is currently hospitalized and there are no intensive care unit cases. Since the pandemic began, there have been 51 hospitalized cases in the City of Kawartha Lakes, 35 in Northumberland County and three in Haliburton County.

: 89. One case is currently hospitalized and there are no intensive care unit cases. Since the pandemic began, there have been 51 hospitalized cases in the City of Kawartha Lakes, 35 in Northumberland County and three in Haliburton County. Deaths: 76 since the pandemic was declared. The latest virus-related death was reported on June 29 in the City of Kawartha Lakes. There have been 58 deaths among people who tested positive for COVID-19 in the Kawarthas, 17 in Northumberland County and one in Haliburton County.

School cases:

The Trillium Lakelands District School Board as of Monday afternoon reports:

Archie Stouffer Elementary School in Minden: 1 student case, one classroom is closed.

Langton Public School in in Fenelon Falls: 1 student case , one classroom is closed.

Fenelon Township Public School in Cameron: 1 student case, one classroom is closed.

Fenelon Falls Secondary School in Fenelon Falls: No cases but two classrooms are closed.

I.E. Weldon Secondary in Lindsay: 1 student case, one classroom is closed.

Vaccination

The health unit released its weekly vaccination data on Monday,

All eligible residents (ages 12 and up):

Single dose : 84.7 per cent — up from 83.8 per cent on Sept. 20

: 84.7 per cent — up from 83.8 per cent on Sept. 20 Two doses (fully vaccinated): 80.0 per cent — up from 78.8 per cent.

Adults (age 18 and up):

One dose : 85.1 per cent — up from 84.3 per cent

: 85.1 per cent — up from 84.3 per cent Two doses: 80.7 per cent — up from 78.7 per cent

Visit Ontario’s pharmacy COVID-19 page for a list of pharmacies that offer a vaccination.

The health unit has launched a new campaign to get youth (ages 12 to 17) vaccinated with its #StickItToCovid contest. Any youth in the health unit’s jurisdiction who has a first or second vaccine shot by Sept. 30 will be entered in a prize draw to win Apple AirPods or Apple gift cards. The prize draw is open to those youth who have previously had their COVID-19 vaccines or plan to get them now.

To enter, youths or their parent/guardian can email stickittocovid@hkpr.on.ca or call the health unit and leave a message at 1-866-888-4577 ext. 1508. All entries must include the name and phone number of the eligible youth. Use the hashtag in social media.

