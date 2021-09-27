Menu

Global News at Noon Toronto
September 27 2021 1:01pm
02:50

Ontario looks to deploy more inspectors to monitor COVID-19 vaccine certificate compliance

With the first weekend of full immunization proof now over, the Ontario government is looking to add 100 new health and safety inspectors to the 400 already mobilized. Morganne Campbell has more.

