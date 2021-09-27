Global News at Noon Toronto September 27 2021 1:01pm 02:50 Ontario looks to deploy more inspectors to monitor COVID-19 vaccine certificate compliance With the first weekend of full immunization proof now over, the Ontario government is looking to add 100 new health and safety inspectors to the 400 already mobilized. Morganne Campbell has more. REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8224121/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8224121/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?