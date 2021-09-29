Another 17 COVID-19 cases reported in Waterloo on Tuesday

Send this page to someone via email

Waterloo Public Health reported another 17 new positive tests for the coronavirus on Tuesday, marking the second straight day it reported fewer than 20 new COVID-19 cases.

This brings the overall number of COVID-19 cases in the region to 19,620 while also dropping the rolling seven-day average number of new cases to 22.

And for the third straight day, the agency reported no new COVID-19-related deaths, leaving the death toll in the area at 298, including nine victims in September.

Another 15 people were also cleared of the virus, lifting the total number of resolved cases to 19,151.

The area now has 165 active COVID-19 cases, including eight people who are in area hospitals, all of whom are in intensive care.

Waterloo Region is also down to eight active COVID-19 outbreaks after one connected to a wedding event at Horst Systems in Elmira and another hockey-related one were declared over.

Public health says there have now been 859,767 vaccinations done in the area, which is 1,352 more than it reported on Monday.

In addition, 423,705 area residents are now fully vaccinated, which is 915 more than what was announced 24 hours earlier.

This means 71.95 per cent of area residents have now had two jabs of COVID-19 vaccine, a number that climbs to 83.56 per cent when one discounts those under the age of 12 who are ineligible to be vaccinated.

Elsewhere, Ontario reported 466 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, which is lower than it was a week ago at 574. The provincial case total now stands at 570,030.

Of the 466 new cases recorded, the data showed 277 were unvaccinated people, 27 were partially vaccinated people, 119 were fully vaccinated people and for 43 people the vaccination status was unknown.

According to Tuesday’s report, 138 cases were recorded in Toronto, 39 in Peel Region, 31 each in Ottawa and Windsor-Essex, and 25 each in Hamilton and Niagara.

All other local public health units reported fewer than 25 new cases in the provincial report.

The death toll in the province has risen to 9,725 as 11 more deaths were recorded, including two that occurred more than a month ago due to data cleanup.

–with files from Global News’ Gabby Rodrigues

