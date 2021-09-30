SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Canada

Waterloo Public Health has fielded 18 calls about businesses not following COVID-19 passport rules

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted September 30, 2021 12:41 pm
Click to play video: 'Ontario looks to deploy more inspectors to monitor COVID-19 vaccine certificate compliance' Ontario looks to deploy more inspectors to monitor COVID-19 vaccine certificate compliance
Ontario looks to deploy more inspectors to monitor COVID-19 vaccine certificate compliance

Waterloo Public Health says it has received 18 complaints about local businesses since the Ontario government’s COVID-19 vaccine certificate program came into effect on Sept. 22.

A spokesperson for the agency says health inspectors will be following up with the businesses about the complaints.

Read more: Ontario COVID-19 vaccine certificate program for many indoor public settings now in effect

There have been no charges laid thus far, but if that changes, they would be included in Friday’s weekly update from Waterloo Public Health.

Click to play video: 'Some Ontario restaurants defying COVID-19 vaccine passport rules' Some Ontario restaurants defying COVID-19 vaccine passport rules
Some Ontario restaurants defying COVID-19 vaccine passport rules

The COVID-19 vaccine certificate program requires residents who are 12 and older to show proof of vaccination or proof of a legitimate medical exemption to enter certain businesses.

Story continues below advertisement

The list includes restaurants and bars, gyms, movie theatres, and meeting and event spaces.

Read more: ‘Don’t take it out on us’ — Some restaurants face abuse over vaccine passports

Fines for businesses that don’t follow the rules begin at $1,000.

However, Ontario Premier Doug Ford said education would be the main focus at the beginning, so it remains to be seen if fines will be issued in the early stages of the new system.

The province said the majority of the enforcement would be handled by bylaw officers.

—with files from Global News’ Nick Westoll

