Waterloo Public Health has fielded 18 calls about businesses not following COVID-19 passport rules

Send this page to someone via email

Waterloo Public Health says it has received 18 complaints about local businesses since the Ontario government’s COVID-19 vaccine certificate program came into effect on Sept. 22.

A spokesperson for the agency says health inspectors will be following up with the businesses about the complaints.

There have been no charges laid thus far, but if that changes, they would be included in Friday’s weekly update from Waterloo Public Health.

2:26 Some Ontario restaurants defying COVID-19 vaccine passport rules Some Ontario restaurants defying COVID-19 vaccine passport rules

The COVID-19 vaccine certificate program requires residents who are 12 and older to show proof of vaccination or proof of a legitimate medical exemption to enter certain businesses.

Story continues below advertisement

The list includes restaurants and bars, gyms, movie theatres, and meeting and event spaces.

Fines for businesses that don’t follow the rules begin at $1,000.

However, Ontario Premier Doug Ford said education would be the main focus at the beginning, so it remains to be seen if fines will be issued in the early stages of the new system.

The province said the majority of the enforcement would be handled by bylaw officers.

—with files from Global News’ Nick Westoll