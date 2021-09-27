SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

COVID-19: Outbreak forces closure of Catholic elementary school in Courtice in Durham Region

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted September 27, 2021 9:26 am
A facility-wide outbreak has been declared at a Catholic elementary school in Durham Region. View image in full screen
A facility-wide outbreak has been declared at a Catholic elementary school in Durham Region. Don Mitchell / Global News

A COVID-19 outbreak has prompted officials to close Monsignor Leo Cleary Catholic Elementary School in Courtice, Ont., as learning will shift to online.

According to the Peterborough Victoria Northumberland Clarington District School Board, the facility-wide outbreak was declared on Friday by the Durham Region Health Department. The outbreak was initially declared on Sept. 16 and as of Friday, there were 11  cases reported.

An outbreak in a school setting is declared when there are two or more lab-confirmed cases believed to be linked to the facility.

Read more: COVID-19: Durham Region reports more outbreaks detected in area schools

The school board did not disclose how many of the 11 cases were students.

In a letter to parents and guardians, principal Linda Bier says based on the number of staff and students who have been dismissed due to COVID-19, the school board decided to close the school to in-person learning, effective immediately.

Story continues below advertisement

“This decision will prevent further spread of COVID-19 within the school setting,” Bier said.

The closure will be in effect for at least two weeks. Beginning Monday morning, all students transitioned to virtual/online learning.

The health unit continues to identify close contacts who will be required to self-isolate for 10 days from their last exposure to COVID-19.

Anyone else who attended the school between Sept. 19 and Sept. 24 are still considered at risk for exposure and should self-monitor for signs and symptoms for 10 days from their last day of attendance at the school, the board said.

All staff and students are also recommended to get tested for COVID-19. To get tested, visit covidswab.lh.ca. or call Durham Health Connection Line at 905-668-2020 or 1-800-841-2729.

Story continues below advertisement

 

Click to play video: 'Tracking COVID-19 cases in schools' Tracking COVID-19 cases in schools
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID-19 tagCOVID tagdurham region tagDurham tagCovid Outbreak tagcovid in schools tagPeterborough Victoria Northumberland Clarington District School Board tagPVNCDSB tagMonsignor Leo Cleary Catholic Elementary School tagMonsignor Leo Cleary CS tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers