Canada

3 sent to hospital after bike-vehicle collision in Saskatoon

By Kelly Skjerven Global News
Posted September 26, 2021 1:20 pm
3 sent to hospital after bike-vehicle collision in Saskatoon - image View image in full screen
File / Global News

 Saskatoon police say three people were sent to hospital Saturday evening after a bike carrying two passengers went through a stop sign and got hit by an SUV.

At 8:24 p.m. police and other emergency crews were called to the collision at Avenue P N and Rusholme Road.

Traffic restrictions were in place but have since been lifted.

Read more: Four people charged for refusing to stop for officers

A police release said the three people involved in the collision were taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say a 39-year-old man was riding the bike east on Rusholme Road and failed to stop at a stop sign. A 33-year-old woman riding in a small trailer behind the bike was also struck.

The SUV was traveling northbound.

Read more: Police chase ends with car crashing into Saskatoon house

Both the man and woman on the bike were taken to the hospital with head injuries.

The driver of the SUV, a 32-year-old woman, was taken to hospital as a precaution.

Saskatoon Police Saskatoon Police Service Saskatoon News cyclist struck Rusholme Road bike collision bike vs vehicle Avenue P N

