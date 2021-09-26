3 sent to hospital after bike-vehicle collision in Saskatoon

Send this page to someone via email

Saskatoon police say three people were sent to hospital Saturday evening after a bike carrying two passengers went through a stop sign and got hit by an SUV.

At 8:24 p.m. police and other emergency crews were called to the collision at Avenue P N and Rusholme Road.

Traffic restrictions were in place but have since been lifted.

A police release said the three people involved in the collision were taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say a 39-year-old man was riding the bike east on Rusholme Road and failed to stop at a stop sign. A 33-year-old woman riding in a small trailer behind the bike was also struck.

The SUV was traveling northbound.

Both the man and woman on the bike were taken to the hospital with head injuries.

The driver of the SUV, a 32-year-old woman, was taken to hospital as a precaution.