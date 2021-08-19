Global News at 5:30 Toronto August 19 2021 6:18pm 02:51 Mother of 18-year-old cyclist fatally struck in downtown Toronto calls for bike lane Catherine McDonald spoke to M.J. Escanan’s grief-stricken mother and cycling advocates who have been pushing for bike lanes along Avenue Road. Mother of 18-year-old cyclist killed in Toronto says bike lane was needed REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8127169/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8127169/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?