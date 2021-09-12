Four people charged for refusing to stop for officers: Saskatoon police

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

A Saskatoon Police statement said four people are facing a number of charges after failing to stop for patrol officers Sunday morning.

Police say shortly before 2 a.m. on Sunday, officers observed a stolen vehicle near 33rd Street West and Avenue J North.

Officers attempted to stop the vehicle “however the vehicle failed to stop.”

Air Support Unit members continued to watch the suspect vehicle, allowing for a tire deflation device to be deployed by ground units.

1:54 Crime rate fell in Regina, Saskatoon and across Saskatchewan in 2020: StatsCanada Crime rate fell in Regina, Saskatoon and across Saskatchewan in 2020: StatsCanada – Jul 27, 2021

The vehicle was followed north of the city on Highway 11 and stopped just north of Warman Road.

Story continues below advertisement

Police allege the four occupants of the vehicle then fled on foot.

Two men and two women were arrested shortly after with help from the canine unit. One woman was taken to hospital for “injuries consistent with a dog bite.”

A 26-year-old woman, a 19-year-old woman, and two men, both aged 35, are all facing charges including possession over $5,000, dangerous driving, failing to stop for police, and breach of a release order.