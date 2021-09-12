Menu

Crime

Four people charged for refusing to stop for officers: Saskatoon police

By Kelly Skjerven Global News
Posted September 12, 2021 3:19 pm
Four people charged for refusing to stop for officers: Saskatoon police - image View image in full screen
File / Global News

A Saskatoon Police statement said four people are facing a number of charges after failing to stop for patrol officers Sunday morning.

Read more: 2 charged with drug, weapon charges after joint investigation: Saskatoon police

Police say shortly before 2 a.m. on Sunday, officers observed a stolen vehicle near 33rd Street West and Avenue J North.

Officers attempted to stop the vehicle “however the vehicle failed to stop.”

Air Support Unit members continued to watch the suspect vehicle, allowing for a tire deflation device to be deployed by ground units.

Click to play video: 'Crime rate fell in Regina, Saskatoon and across Saskatchewan in 2020: StatsCanada' Crime rate fell in Regina, Saskatoon and across Saskatchewan in 2020: StatsCanada
Crime rate fell in Regina, Saskatoon and across Saskatchewan in 2020: StatsCanada – Jul 27, 2021

The vehicle was followed north of the city on Highway 11 and stopped just north of Warman Road.

Story continues below advertisement

Police allege the four occupants of the vehicle then fled on foot.

Two men and two women were arrested shortly after with help from the canine unit. One woman was taken to hospital for “injuries consistent with a dog bite.”

Read more: Stun gun used, shots fired killing dog during domestic disturbance: Saskatoon police

A 26-year-old woman, a 19-year-old woman, and two men, both aged 35, are all facing charges including possession over $5,000, dangerous driving, failing to stop for police, and breach of a release order.

