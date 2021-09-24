SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

21 more COVID-19 cases confirmed in Simcoe Muskoka

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted September 24, 2021 5:24 pm
Click to play video: 'COVID-19: Ontario expands capacity limits for some indoor, outdoor settings' COVID-19: Ontario expands capacity limits for some indoor, outdoor settings
WATCH: Ontario's chief medical officer of health Dr. Kieran Moore said beginning Saturday some indoor settings like banquet halls and theatres will be able to expand their capacity to 50 per cent or 10,000 people, whichever is less.

The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit confirmed 21 additional COVID-19 cases on Friday, bringing the total number of cases up to 13,417, including 259 deaths.

Local public health also reported 42 new cases of a COVID-19 variant on Friday, bringing that total to 5,950, including 125 cases that are active.

Read more: COVID-19: Rogers Centre, Scotiabank Arena among Ontario facilities to see major capacity limit increase

Ten of the new cases are in Barrie, while two are in Innisfil and and two are in Tiny Township.

The rest of the new cases are in Bracebridge, Bradford, Huntsville, Midland, Muskoka Lakes, Oro-Medonte and Tay Township.

Eight of the new cases are a result of close contact with another positive COVID-19 case, while two are community-acquired and the rest are under investigation.

Story continues below advertisement

Of the new cases, five individuals are fully vaccinated, seven are partially vaccinated and nine are not immunized.

Read more: Ontario reports 727 new COVID-19 cases, 11 more deaths

Meanwhile, 74.1 per cent of the region’s population has received one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, while 68.6 per cent has received both necessary doses.

Of the region’s total 13,417 COVID-19 cases, 97 per cent — or 12,989 — have recovered, while 11 people are currently in hospital.

On Friday, Ontario reported 727 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the provincial total to 582,635 infections including 9,688 deaths.

Click to play video: 'COVID-19: Ontario hospital system continues to be stretched as staff face burnout challenges' COVID-19: Ontario hospital system continues to be stretched as staff face burnout challenges
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID-19 tagCoronavirus tagcoronavirus news tagcovid-19 news tagcoronavirus update tagCOVID tagcovid-19 canada tagCanada Coronavirus tagCoronavirus Cases tagCoronavirus In Canada tagMuskoka covid tagSimcoe County covid tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers