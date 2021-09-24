21 more COVID-19 cases confirmed in Simcoe Muskoka

Send this page to someone via email

The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit confirmed 21 additional COVID-19 cases on Friday, bringing the total number of cases up to 13,417, including 259 deaths.

Local public health also reported 42 new cases of a COVID-19 variant on Friday, bringing that total to 5,950, including 125 cases that are active.

Ten of the new cases are in Barrie, while two are in Innisfil and and two are in Tiny Township.

The rest of the new cases are in Bracebridge, Bradford, Huntsville, Midland, Muskoka Lakes, Oro-Medonte and Tay Township.

Eight of the new cases are a result of close contact with another positive COVID-19 case, while two are community-acquired and the rest are under investigation.

Of the new cases, five individuals are fully vaccinated, seven are partially vaccinated and nine are not immunized.

Meanwhile, 74.1 per cent of the region’s population has received one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, while 68.6 per cent has received both necessary doses.

Of the region’s total 13,417 COVID-19 cases, 97 per cent — or 12,989 — have recovered, while 11 people are currently in hospital.

On Friday, Ontario reported 727 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the provincial total to 582,635 infections including 9,688 deaths.