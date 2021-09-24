Manitoba reports 60 new COVID-19 cases

Send this page to someone via email

Another 60 Manitobans have contracted COVID-19.

The latest cases reported on the province’s online COVID-19 dashboard Friday bring Manitoba’s total number of active infections to 499.

The province’s five-day test positivity rate was two per cent, according to the site.

The number of deaths linked to COVID-19 reported on the site remained at 1,207 Friday.

Health officials say 39 of Manitoba’s new cases are among people who had yet to be fully vaccinated.

Of the 66 Manitobans currently hospitalized as a result of COVID-19, five are listed as being fully vaccinated. All of the 15 patients in ICU due to the virus are unvaccinated, according to health data.

Meanwhile, a provincial site tracking variants of concern shows 275 of Manitoba’s active COVID-19 cases are variants of concern.

Data on the site shows Manitoba currently has eight active Alpha cases, 14 active Delta infections, and 253 active variant infections which have yet to be specified.

Since the first variant case was discovered in Manitoba in February, the province has recorded 18,424 cases and 203 deaths linked to variants.

In all, Manitoba has reported 60,000 COVID-19 cases since March 2020.

A provincial site tracking vaccination efforts shows 84.6 per cent of eligible Manitobans have received one shot of COVID vaccine and 79.9 have received two doses.

There were 1,752 vaccine appointments booked Friday, according to the site.

