Manitoba reports 66 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death

Another Manitoban with COVID-19 has died and 66 more people have been infected with the virus.

The latest cases bring Manitoba’s active infections to 607, according to an update provided on the province’s online COVID-19 dashboard Tuesday.

The number of deaths linked to the virus reported on the site climbed by one to 1,206.

Details about the latest victim will be provided in the province’s COVID-19 media release later in the week.

Health officials say 50 of Manitoba’s new cases are among people who had yet to be fully vaccinated.

Meanwhile a provincial site tracking variants of concern shows more than half of Manitoba’s active cases — 338 infections — involve the more contagious variants.

Data on the site shows Manitoba currently has 16 active Alpha cases, 44 active Delta infections, and 278 active variant infections which have yet to be specified.

Since the first variant case was discovered in Manitoba in February, the province has recorded 18,254 cases and 202 deaths have been linked to variants.

In all, Manitoba has reported 59,922 COVID-19 cases since March 2020.

There were 71 hospitalizations due to COVID-19 reported Tuesday morning and 14 patients in ICU as a result of the virus.

As of Tuesday the province’s five-day test positivity rate sits at 2.3 per cent.

A provincial site tracking vaccination efforts shows 84.4 per cent of eligible Manitobans have received one shot of vaccine and 79.5 have received two doses.

There were 1,223 vaccine appointments booked Tuesday, according to the site.

Health officials reported 42 new cases Monday including 30 people who weren’t fully vaccinated.

