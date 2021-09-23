Manitoba reports 67 new COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths

Send this page to someone via email

Health officials in Manitoba reported 67 new cases of COVID-19 and two new deaths as of Thursday.

The most recent victims of the virus are a female in her 80s from Winnipeg and a male in his 60s from the Southern health region.

Officials are saying these deaths are being linked to an unspecified variant of concern.

With these new cases being added, the updated total of active cases in the province is 496.

Out of the 67 cases, the highest grouping is among people who have not been vaccinated:

45 not vaccinated (67 per cent)

7 one dose (10 per cent)

15 fully vaccinated (22 per cent)

Out of the 496 active cases, the majority of reported cases are within those who are unvaccinated:

313, not vaccinated (63 per cent)

58, one dose (12 per cent)

125, both doses (25 per cent)

The total number of people who have been hospitalized in the province is 68 with 14 of those patients requiring intensive care, however, only seven fully vaccinated Manitobans currently need hospital care and only one has required intensive care.

Active hospitalizations: 35

24, not vaccinated (69 per cent)

4, one dose (11 per cent)

7, both doses (20 per cent)

Active ICU patients: 9

8, not vaccinated (89 per cent)

0, one dose (0 per cent)

1, both doses (11 per cent)

4:08 Answering your COVID-19 questions, Sept 23 Answering your COVID-19 questions, Sept 23

To date, 58,241 Manitobans have recovered from the virus and 1,207 have lost their lives.

Currently, the five-day test positivity rate is 2.3 per cent provincially and one per cent in Winnipeg.

Wednesday, 3,043 tests were completed and 979,024 have been administered overall.

Eighteen cases have been removed due to data correction, bringing the total number of lab-confirmed cases in Manitoba to 59,944.

The Manitoba government has also provided an update on ongoing enforcement efforts to protect Manitobans from the spread of COVID-19.

A total of 41 warnings and 22 tickets were issued for the week of Sept. 13-19, including:

one $1,296-ticket to an individual;

11 $298-tickets for failure to wear a mask in indoor public places; and

10 $5,000-tickets to businesses.

An outbreak of COVID-19 linked to the Delta variant has been declared at Christian Heritage School in Brandon. One class has been moved to remote learning until Oct. 1, and close contacts have been notified and are self-isolating.

Possible exposure information can be found on the provincial website.