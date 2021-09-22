Manitoba reports 70 COVID-19 cases, 1 death

Send this page to someone via email

Health officials in Manitoba are reporting 70 new COVID-19 cases and another death linked to the virus.

The new cases reported Wednesday on the province’s online COVID-19 dashboard bring Manitoba’s active infection count to 592, including 313 confirmed to be variants of concern.

The number of deaths linked to the virus reported on the site climbed by one to 1,207 o Wednesday. Details about the latest victim will be provided in the province’s next COVID-19 media release later in the week.

Forty-eight of the latest cases had yet to be fully vaccinated, according to provincial health data.

1:53 Tuxedo restaurants hit with COVID-19 fines Tuxedo restaurants hit with COVID-19 fines

There were 73 hospitalizations due to COVID-19 reported as of Wednesday morning and 15 patients in ICU as a result of the virus.

Story continues below advertisement

The province’s five-day test positivity rate sits at 2.2 per cent.

A provincial site tracking variants of concern shows there are currently 12 active Alpha cases, 45 active Delta infections, and 256 active variant infections which have yet to be specified.

Since the first variant case was discovered in Manitoba in February, the province has recorded 18,277 variant cases and 203 deaths have been linked to the more-contagious strains

View image in full screen Manitoba Health. Manitoba Health

In all, Manitoba has seen 59,880 COVID-19 cases since March 2020, according to numbers reported on the dashboard.

A provincial site tracking vaccination efforts shows 84.4 per cent of eligible Manitobans have received one shot of vaccine and 79.6 have received two doses.

Story continues below advertisement

There were 2,570 vaccine appointments booked Wednesday, according to the site.

Health officials reported 66 new cases Tuesday including 50 people who weren’t fully vaccinated.

Questions about COVID-19? Here are some things you need to know:

Symptoms can include fever, cough and difficulty breathing — very similar to a cold or flu. Some people can develop a more severe illness. People most at risk of this include older adults and people with severe chronic medical conditions like heart, lung or kidney disease. If you develop symptoms, contact public health authorities.

To prevent the virus from spreading, experts recommend frequent handwashing and coughing into your sleeve. They also recommend minimizing contact with others, staying home as much as possible and maintaining a distance of two metres from other people if you go out. In situations where you can’t keep a safe distance from others, public health officials recommend the use of a non-medical face mask or covering to prevent spreading the respiratory droplets that can carry the virus. In some provinces and municipalities across the country, masks or face coverings are now mandatory in indoor public spaces.

Story continues below advertisement

For full COVID-19 coverage from Global News, visit our coronavirus page.