Crime

$10K in drugs seized resulting in charges for 3 people: Nottawasaga OPP

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted September 24, 2021 3:39 pm
Police charged three people in connection with the drug-trafficking investigation. View image in full screen
Police charged three people in connection with the drug-trafficking investigation. OPP handout

Nottawasaga OPP say they’ve seized $10,000 worth of drugs, resulting in three people getting charged in connection with an August drug trafficking investigation.

On Tuesday, Nottawasaga OPP obtained a search warrant in relation to the investigation, leading to the arrest of three people.

OPP investigating death on Norfolk County farm

Those individuals include Abdoul Mare, 27, from Milton, Sandra Sutton, 61, from Barrie, and John Worrod, 57, from Barrie.

Mare was charged with cocaine trafficking, opioid trafficking, possession of a loaded prohibited firearm, unauthorized possession of a prohibited firearm, occupying a vehicle with knowledge there’s a prohibited weapon, failure to comply with a probation order, possession of crime proceeds over $5,000, driving while prohibited, two counts of careless storage of a weapon and two counts of possessing a prohibited device for a dangerous purpose.

Sutton and Worrod were both charged with cocaine trafficking and opioid trafficking.

Cabin burned in South Frontenac, belongings stolen; OPP suspect arson

All three individuals are expected to appear in court at a later date.

Anyone with information is asked to contact OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

