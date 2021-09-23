Menu

Crime

Cabin burned in South Frontenac, belongings stolen; OPP suspect arson

By Alexandra Mazur Global News
Posted September 23, 2021 9:30 am
Police say a family cabin in South Frontenac was broken into and set ablaze some time in early September. Police ask anyone with information to contact them. View image in full screen
Police say a family cabin in South Frontenac was broken into and set ablaze some time in early September. Police ask anyone with information to contact them. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

OPP say a family’s cabin in South Frontenac was burned to the ground in early September, and investigators are treating the incident as arson.

According to police, the Buck Bay Road cabin was set ablaze sometime between Sept. 13 and 19.

Several outbuildings were also broken into.

Read more: 3 teens charged after Long Point cottages broken into, vandalized: OPP

An ATV, a trailer, a generator, firearms and other belongings were stolen from the site, police say.

OPP are investigating the incident alongside Ontario’s Office of the Fire Marshal.

Police ask anyone with information to contact them.

