Cabin burned in South Frontenac, belongings stolen; OPP suspect arson

OPP say a family’s cabin in South Frontenac was burned to the ground in early September, and investigators are treating the incident as arson.

According to police, the Buck Bay Road cabin was set ablaze sometime between Sept. 13 and 19.

Several outbuildings were also broken into.

An ATV, a trailer, a generator, firearms and other belongings were stolen from the site, police say.

OPP are investigating the incident alongside Ontario’s Office of the Fire Marshal.

Police ask anyone with information to contact them.