OPP investigating death on Norfolk County farm

One person has died after an incident at a Norfolk County farm, according to Ontario Provincial Police (OPP).

Investigators say officers were called out to a ginseng farm at Concession 13, Townsend northeast of Simcoe around 2:30 p.m. on Thursday.

They found an individual with life-threatening injuries who was allegedly hit by a piece of equipment from a trailer.

“As a result, I am sad to say that person was pronounced deceased on scene,” Acting Sgt. Ed Sanchuk said in social media post Thursday night.

“The ministry of labour has been contacted and are going to be continuing to investigate.”

