Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

OPP investigating death on Norfolk County farm

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted September 24, 2021 8:56 am
OPP investigating death on Norfolk County farm - image View image in full screen
Don Mitchell / Global News

One person has died after an incident at a Norfolk County farm, according to Ontario Provincial Police (OPP).

Investigators say officers were called out to a ginseng farm at Concession 13, Townsend northeast of Simcoe around 2:30 p.m. on Thursday.

Read more: Wife of Norfolk County farmer who survived COVID-19 to run 90 km for Hamilton fundraiser

They found an individual with life-threatening injuries who was allegedly hit by a piece of equipment from a trailer.

“As a result, I am sad to say that person was pronounced deceased on scene,” Acting Sgt. Ed Sanchuk said in social media post Thursday night.

“The ministry of labour has been contacted and are going to be continuing to investigate.”

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'COVID-19: Ontario hospital system continues to be stretched as staff face burnout challenges' COVID-19: Ontario hospital system continues to be stretched as staff face burnout challenges
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
OPP tagOntario Provincial Police tagNorfolk County tagMinistry of Labour tagEd Sanchuk tagFarming Accident tagnorfolk county news tagconcession13 tagfarming fatality tagginseng farm tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers