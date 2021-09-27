Menu

Okanagan weather: Cooler, wetter conditions for the first week of fall

By Peter Quinlan Global News
Posted September 27, 2021 2:41 pm
Pockets of rain ramp back up late Wednesday. View image in full screen
Pockets of rain ramp back up late Wednesday. SkyTracker Weather

Wet conditions start the first full week of fall on Monday with temperatures aiming to make it into the high teens late in the day.

The mercury is expected to touch on single digits Tuesday morning with lingering clouds and a chance of showers during the day as conditions warm back into the mid-teens in the afternoon.

There is a chance of showers on Tuesday. View image in full screen
There is a chance of showers on Tuesday. SkyTracker Weather

A bit of clearing Tuesday night allows temperatures to fall back to about 4 C before rebounding into the mid-teens under mostly cloudy skies with a chance of showers.

The first week of the new season will finish on an unsettled note with a chance of showers Thursday and Friday as afternoon highs hover in the mid-teens.

Sunshine returns for the weekend ahead as daytime highs approach the 20s Saturday and Sunday.

Here is your Okanagan 5-Day SkyTracker Weather Forecast. View image in full screen
Here is your Okanagan 5-Day SkyTracker Weather Forecast. SkyTracker Weather

For weather on the go download the Global News SkyTracker Weather App for iPhone, iPad or Android.

