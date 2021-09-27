Okanagan weather: Cooler, wetter conditions for the first week of fall

Send this page to someone via email

Wet conditions start the first full week of fall on Monday with temperatures aiming to make it into the high teens late in the day.

The mercury is expected to touch on single digits Tuesday morning with lingering clouds and a chance of showers during the day as conditions warm back into the mid-teens in the afternoon.

A bit of clearing Tuesday night allows temperatures to fall back to about 4 C before rebounding into the mid-teens under mostly cloudy skies with a chance of showers.

The first week of the new season will finish on an unsettled note with a chance of showers Thursday and Friday as afternoon highs hover in the mid-teens.

Sunshine returns for the weekend ahead as daytime highs approach the 20s Saturday and Sunday.

