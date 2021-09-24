Menu

Crime

Memorial erected for fallen Abbotsford Const. John Davidson in lot where he was killed

By Elizabeth McSheffrey Global News
Posted September 24, 2021 2:48 pm
Click to play video: 'Const. John Davidson being remembered one year later' Const. John Davidson being remembered one year later
One year after an Abbotsford officer was shot dead in the line of duty, his community gathers to remember him – Nov 6, 2018

Family, friends and colleagues of Const. John Davidson have erected a memorial in the parking lot where he was killed in the line of duty four years ago.

The Abbotsford Police Department unveiled the plaque, attached to a lamp post at the Mount Lehman Road shopping complex, on Thursday morning.

“On November 6, 2017, here fell a Hero,” it reads.

“Constable John Davidson of the Abbotsford Police Department answered a call for service to protect his community and made the ultimate sacrifice.”

Read more: Slain Abbotsford police Const. John Davidson remembered with plaque one year after death

Davidson was fatally shot after responding to a call about a stolen motor vehicle. He was a 24-year police veteran who had served in both Abbotsford and the United Kingdom.

He was well-known for his community service in several schools, and fundraising rides including the Cops for Cancer Tour.

“A hero remembered never truly dies,” says the plaque.

On Thursday morning, Abbotsford police Chief. Const. Mike Serr described the unveiling event as a “beautiful tribute for a hero who made the ultimate sacrifice for his community.”

“We shall never forget our brother.”

Read more: Petition started to change Abbotsford street name to honour fallen Const. John Davidson

Davidson is remembered as a loving husband and father of three.

He worked in the Abbotsford Police Department’s patrol, youth squad and traffic sections.

He was also part of Alexa’s Team, a program that recognizes dedicated police officers throughout B.C. who work to reduce the number of drivers on the road affected by alcohol or drugs.

—with files from Julia Foy

