Slain Abbotsford police Const. John Davidson remembered with plaque one year after death

One year after the community of Abbotsford was devastated following the violent death of a popular police officer, a new plaque has been unveiled outside city hall in his honour.

Const. John Davidson was killed on Nov. 6, 2017, after he responded to a call about a stolen vehicle. He was shot and died just moments after he arrived at the scene.

A private service was held Tuesday for Abbotsford Police Department (APD) members, city officials and Davidson’s family.

“I want you to remember John as dedicated father, husband, son and brother who was devoted to his amazing family who we are so fortunate to have gotten to know and who will always be part of the Abby PD family,” said Chief Mike Serr.

Remembering Cst. John Davidson today on the 1st anniversary of his death. Thankful for the support we receive from our families, the law enforcement community and the people we serve. My thoughts will be with Denise, Dina, Drew & Fay. John is our hero; he will not be forgotten. pic.twitter.com/3MFgmPAZHw — S/Sgt Rick Stewart (@RickStewartAPD) November 6, 2018

Davidson was a police officer for 24 years in Abbotsford and the United Kingdom. He was also well-known for his community service in several schools, and fundraising rides including the Cops for Cancer Tour.

“As a member of Cops for Cancer in 2017 he passionately gave of himself to support a cause and help raise money for childhood cancer and to support families. My last conversation with John was shortly after the ride and he told me how honoured and humbled he was to have been part of this amazing journey. John truly gave of himself,” said Chief Serr.

Since his death, the APD has been selling T-shirts as a fundraiser for the Davidson family.

To support the youth causes close to Cst. John Davidson’s heart, ⁦@AbbyPoliceDept⁩ is selling these t-shirts pic.twitter.com/aJACIq0FTH — Tanya Beja (@TBejaGlobal) November 6, 2018

“I want you to remember Constable John Davidson as a dedicated officer who was committed to protecting and educating youth from the dangers of drugs,” added Serr. “Who was committed to enriching the lives of our youth in this community every day.”

“He made a difference, one youth at a time.”

JD, not one emotion has changed in the last year, the heartache is still as if yesterday. Your absence will forever be a hard realization. I miss you. You will forever be my partner, my best friend, my hero!! #alwaysremember386 #wiselyifsincerely @AbbyPoliceDept pic.twitter.com/10nQ8q6Xcy — Cst R Williams (@CstRWilliamsAPD) November 6, 2018

Sixty-five-year-old Oscar Arfmann is charged with first-degree murder for allegedly killing Davidson in a shootout. Arfmann’s next court appearance is Thursday in New Westminster Supreme court for a pretrial conference. Jury selection is scheduled to begin Jan. 3, 2019. The trial is set for Jan. 21 and is expected to last eight weeks. If convicted, he faces a life sentence with no chance of parole for 25 years.

We joke about our relationship with our police & paramedic partners but we share a bond because of what we face every day. The tragic loss of @AbbyPoliceDept Cst.Davidson still impacts & saddens us like it did a year ago. Remember to hug your loved ones every day before work. pic.twitter.com/Os62RlUL4F — Vancouver Fire (@VanFireRescue) November 6, 2018