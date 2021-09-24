Montreal police make arrest in LaSalle homicide, still seeking other potential suspects

Send this page to someone via email

Montreal police have arrested a suspect in connection with the death of a man in LaSalle earlier this month.

Akong Yves Fonbah appeared Friday in court, where he was charged with first-degree murder, according to police. He was arrested the previous day.

“The investigation is continuing to identify other suspects who may also be involved,” the force said in a statement.

The arrest comes nearly two weeks after suspects broke into a 75-year-old’s home on Sept. 12. Police say the victim was assaulted and died of his injuries.

Investigators are still asking for the public’s help in identifying other potential suspects in connection with the city’s 20th homicide of the year.

Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous and confidential Info-Crime line at 514-393-1133. A form is also available online.

—with files from Global News’ Annabelle Olivier