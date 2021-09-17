Montreal police seek public’s help in 20th homicide of 2021

Send this page to someone via email

Montreal police are asking for the public’s help in connection with the city’s 20th homicide of 2021.

The events date back to the night of Sept. 12, when the suspects broke into an apartment in Montreal’s LaSalle borough.

In a news release, police said that during the break-in, a 75-year-old man was assaulted.

Police confirmed he died in hospital of his injuries on Friday.

2:06 Montreal police investigate multiple shootings over the weekend Montreal police investigate multiple shootings over the weekend

Before fleeing the scene, the suspects shattered the patio door, as well as several objects inside the home.

Story continues below advertisement

Police said they have reason to believe the victim was not the intended target.

Read more: Montreal police investigating suspicious death in Lachine residential neighbourhood

News of the city’s 20th homicide comes on the heels of two arrests made in connection with the 19th homicide of the year.

Montreal police said it happened in a residence in Lachine around Sept. 6.

Officers, however, were only alerted to the incident four days later on Sept. 10 when they received a call from a person claiming their friend had been kidnapped and witnessed the assault of a 27-year-old man.

That information led officers to a home in Lachine where they discovered the 27-year-old man’s body.

The tenant, Véronique Manceaux, was arrested that same day on initial charges of aggravated assault and forcible confinement.

On Sept. 15, she was formally charged with first-degree murder and committing an indignity to a body.

Police say the other accused, a minor, was arrested on Sept. 15. He appeared in youth court on Thursday and was also charged with first-degree murder and committing an indignity to a body.

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone with information pertaining to either homicide is asked to call the anonymous and confidential info-Crime line at 514-393-1133.