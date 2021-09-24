COVID-19: New Brunswick to hold news briefing Friday as cases continue to climb

Send this page to someone via email

Officials in New Brunswick will hold a news briefing Friday afternoon as COVID-19 case numbers continue to rise.

There will be a technical briefing starting at 1:15 p.m. AT, led by Dr. Gordon Dow, infectious disease specialist of Horizon Health Network; Mathieu Chalifoux, lead COVID-19 epidemiologist with Public Health; Dr. John Dornan, interim president and chief executive officer of Horizon Health Network; and Dr. France Desrosiers, president and chief executive officer of Vitalité Health Network.

It will be followed by a news conference at 2:30 p.m. with Premier Blaine Higgs, Health Minister Dorothy Shephard and chief medical officer of health Dr. Jennifer Russell.

Rising case numbers

In recent weeks, COVID-19 case numbers in the province have been steadily increasing. As of Thursday, there were 574 active cases, the most since the pandemic began.

The province ushered in some new rules this week in response to the rapidly rising case numbers.

People will need to show proof of vaccination for certain events and businesses, such as restaurants, gyms, and movie theatres. Those who have a medical exemption will have to show proof.

Indoor masking is once again mandatory for all public spaces, which includes weddings, funerals and public transportation.

Businesses or people who break these rules under the Public Health Act could be fined between $172.50 and $772.50.

As well, anyone entering the province must now pre-register through the New Brunswick Travel Registration Program.

The province also announced on Thursday that it will begin offering a third dose of an mRNA vaccine to certain groups of immunocompromised people.

It applies to those who are “moderately to severely immunocompromised due to a medical condition or treatment.”

The list of people who would be eligible includes:

Are receiving active chemotherapy (or immune therapy) for cancer.

Have received a solid organ transplant and are currently receiving chemotherapy or other immunosuppressive therapy.

Were born with moderate or severe dysfunction of their immune system.

Are living with untreated or advanced HIV infection or AIDS.

Are taking certain medications that severely affect the immune system.

Have chronic conditions associated with varying degrees of immune deficit, such as asplenia and chronic renal disease with dialysis.

Those who are eligible can register online and sign a statement attesting they meet the criteria.