COVID-19: N.B. now offering 3rd vaccine dose to immunocompromised people

New Brunswick is now offering a third dose of an mRNA vaccine to certain groups of immunocompromised people.

The announcement was made Thursday and is effective immediately. It applies to those who are “moderately to severely immunocompromised due to a medical condition or treatment.”

“These immunocompromised individuals may have a reduced immune response to COVID-19 vaccines,” said Dr. Jennifer Russell, chief medical officer of health, in a news release.

“An additional dose provides an opportunity for these individuals to develop a better immune response, which could offer better protection.”

The list of people who would be eligible includes:

Are receiving active chemotherapy (or immune therapy) for cancer.

Have received a solid organ transplant and are currently receiving chemotherapy or other immunosuppressive therapy.

Were born with moderate or severe dysfunction of their immune system.

Are living with untreated or advanced HIV infection or AIDS.

Are taking certain medications that severely affect the immune system.

Have chronic conditions associated with varying degrees of immune deficit, such as asplenia and chronic renal disease with dialysis.

Those who are eligible can register online and sign a statement attesting they meet the criteria.

Public Health reported Thursday that 78.4 per cent of eligible New Brunswickers are fully vaccinated and 87.1 per cent have received their first dose of a vaccine.

52 new cases

The province is reporting 52 new cases of COVID-19 — 39 of which involve people who are not fully vaccinated.

There are now 27 people in hospital, including 12 people in ICU.

With 35 recoveries reported, there are now 574 active cases of COVID-19 in the province.

Earlier this week, the province its indoor masking mandate back and began a new proof of vaccination policy for non-essential services and businesses. The move was prompted by a spike in cases across the province.

The breakdown of Thursday’s cases is:

Zone 1 (Moncton region) – 17 new cases

Four people 19 and under.

Two people 20-29.

Four people 30-39.

A person 40-49.

Three people 50-59.

Two people 60-69.

A person 80-89.

Ten cases are under investigation and seven are contacts of previously-confirmed cases.

Zone 2 (Saint John region) – five new cases

A person 20-29.

A person 30-39.

Two people 50-59.

A person 70-79.

All five cases are under investigation.

Zone 3 (Fredericton region) – 11 new cases

A person 19 and under.

A person 20-29.

A person 30-39.

Four people 40-49.

Two people 50-59.

A person 60-69.

A person 80-89.

Seven cases are under investigation and four are contacts of previous cases.

Zone 4 (Edmundston region) – seven new cases

Three people 19 and under.

Two people 20-29.

A person 40-49.

A person 60-69.

Five cases are contacts of previous cases and two are under investigation.

Zone 5 (Campbellton region) – seven new cases

Four people 19 and under.

A person 20-29.

A person 40-49.

A person 50-59.

Five cases are contacts of previously-confirmed cases and two are under investigation.

Zone 6 (Bathurst region) – three new cases

A person 19 and under.

Two people 20-29.

All three are under investigation.

Zone 7 (Miramichi region) – two new cases

A person 20-29.

A person 30-39.

Both cases are under investigation.

Cases at schools and child care facilities

Public Health says positive cases have been confirmed at schools and child care facilities in the Moncton and Edmundston regions.

Close contacts are being notified and schools with cases will close for at least one calendar day for contact tracing and risk assessments.

Zone 1 (Moncton region)

École Sainte-Thérèse in Dieppe

École Anna-Malenfant, both in Dieppe

École Saint-Henri in Moncton

Port Elgin School in Sackville

Tantramar Regional High School in Sackville

Centre éducatif Le Platinum in Dieppe

Wiggles & Giggles Early Learning Center in Sackville

Zone 4 (Edmundston region)