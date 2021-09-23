Manitoba woman arrested for impaired driving after smashing into vehicles and pulling knife

Send this page to someone via email

Nobody was seriously hurt after a Manitoba woman, who police say was impaired, collided with three vehicles and pulled out a knife at witnesses trying to help.

The crash happened at the intersection of the North Perimeter and Highway 6 around 8 a.m. Wednesday.

Witnesses told police a vehicle was heading west on Highway 6, missed the exit heading north, and proceeded to drive through the ditch.

That car then hit three stopped vehicles at the intersection.

When witnesses stepped in to help, that’s when the woman pulled out the knife.

She was arrested for impaired driving and refused to provide samples of her breath when she was taken back to the RCMP detachment.

A 43-year-old man and 48-year-old woman, both drivers in the vehicles that were hit, suffered non life-threatening injuries.

A 31-year-old woman from Easterville faces charges of Refusal to Comply with a Demand in an Accident Resulting in Bodily Harm and Possession of a Weapon for Dangerous Purpose.