Two hospitalized including RCMP officer after Hwy 1 crash, Manitoba police say

Send this page to someone via email

Two people are in hospital after a Falcon Lake RCMP cruiser collided with another vehicle Friday.

RCMP say the officer was travelling eastbound on Highway 1 around 11:55 a.m. in a marked police car when he collided with a vehicle travelling southbound on Provincial Road 302 as it attempted to make a left turn onto the highway.

Read more: Manitoba RCMP release sketch of suspect in sexual assault of teen girl

The 40-year-old officer and a 21-year-old woman, from Ste. Genevieve, Man., were transported to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Steinbach RCMP and a forensic collision reconstructionist are investigating.

The Independent Investigation Unit (IIU) of Manitoba has also been notified.

Advertisement