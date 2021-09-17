Global News at Noon Edmonton September 17 2021 2:08pm 00:42 Fiery crash shuts down Highway 43 northwest of Edmonton A portion of Highway 43 near Gunn, Alta., was shut down due to a fiery collision Friday morning. Fiery crash involving hazardous materials shuts down Highway 43 northwest of Edmonton REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8199290/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8199290/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?