Gruelling cross-examination for Kelowna, B.C. man accused of manslaughter

One of the men accused of fatally stabbing 23-year-old Esa Carriere during Canada Day festivities in 2018 was grilled on the stand in a Kelowna courtroom on Thursday.

Crown prosecutor Colin Forsythe spent much of the day asking Vaten what he remembered when and trying to poke holes in his previous testimony.

Many of Forsythe’s questions centred around the police interview conducted after Vaten had been charged with manslaughter in January 2019.

“I wasn’t asking officers to prove that I did it, I was asking them if I did it,” Vaten told court.

Vaten has always maintained that he blacked out around the time of the Carriere’s killing.

“I didn’t believe I did it,” he said, adding that he didn’t know what had actually happened. “And that is why I was asking for evidence.”

The Crown noted that Vaten had never once told police that he was innocent.

“I didn’t know if I was innocent or not, so I didn’t want to tell them I was innocent, in case there was a possibility I wasn’t,” Vaten replied.

After his arrest, Vaten was thrown into a jail cell with an undercover officer.

Court heard that Vaten told the undercover officer that his friends had chased Carriere, who tripped and fell, and then Vaten walked up and stabbed the victim.

The Crown also said that Vaten told the undercover officer that he even tried to turn himself in by kicking at the windows of the Rutland police station, but that the officer who arrested him thought he was rambling when he said he was going to jail for a long time.

However, Vaten testified that the undercover officer had pretended to be a hardened criminal, and he said he was scared to be in a jail cell with him.

“I would have said probably anything to make myself look tough,” Vaten said.

Vaten told court that when he was initially arrested, he was conflicted about whether or not he had stabbed Carriere.

He also said that he knew whoever stabbed the victim was not going to step forward, and Carriere’s family deserved justice.

“I believe to the bottom of my heart the reason I finally said ‘I did it,’ even though I did not know if I did it or not was because I wanted that situation to be over with so bad,” Vaten said.

“I knew if I wasn’t the person that did (the stabbing), whoever did do it, wasn’t going to own up to it,” he added.

Vaten said that he deals with his severe anxiety by playing video games, and an officer had told him that inmates were allowed to play video games in jail.

“And I just thought, if I can play video games in jail, (Carriere’s) family deserves for someone to go to jail for it, so I thought it might as well be me.”

Vaten will continue testifying on the stand on Friday.

The trial is expected to continue into next week.