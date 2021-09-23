Temporary homeless shelter in Kelowna receives another extension to remain open
It is a part of Kelowna’s downtown that includes a mix of residential and commercial space and for at least another half a year it will also continue to house the Doyle Avenue Homeless Shelter. This after B.C. Housing granted shelter operators a 6-month long extension to get through the cold winter months. But as Klaudia Van Emmerik reports, there are concerns being raised by some of those who live and work in the area.