Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Affordable Housing
October 7 2021 8:10pm
02:21

Affordable housing tower approved in Kelowna to help with skyrocketing price of rental units

With Kelowna’s rental market being among the most expensive in the country–affordable rental units are few and far between. In fact, there’s a very long list of people waiting to get into affordable housing in the Central Okanagan. But there is some relief on the way after an affordable high-rise project was unanimously approved by city council. But as Klaudia Van Emmerik reports, it won’t be constructed for several years.

Advertisement

Video Home