Affordable housing tower approved in Kelowna to help with skyrocketing price of rental units
With Kelowna’s rental market being among the most expensive in the country–affordable rental units are few and far between. In fact, there’s a very long list of people waiting to get into affordable housing in the Central Okanagan. But there is some relief on the way after an affordable high-rise project was unanimously approved by city council. But as Klaudia Van Emmerik reports, it won’t be constructed for several years.