Canadian Army training in Puslinch, Ont. this weekend

The Canadian military is training this weekend at a quarry in Puslinch, Ont.

In a statement, a spokesperson said soldiers will be in the area of McLean Road conducting a variety of exercises, including deploying a C3 howitzer and patrolling the area.

“The exercise will take place within a private quarry, and will be conducted with the co-operation of local authorities in officially approved locations,” said Lt. Andrew McLaughlin.

“All of the activity will happen throughout the day and night of Saturday and Sunday. Members of the public may see military vehicles and armed personnel participating in the exercise, with unloaded weapons. No firing of any ammunition will take place.”

He added that the exercise helps prepare Canadian Army Reserve members to operate in basic soldier and artillery capacities.

All soldiers will be following measures to reduce the spread of COVID-19, including wearing masks.

The military added that all measures are being taken to ensure minimum inconvenience to those in the area, but certain areas could be inaccessible.

Anyone in the area is asked to take extra caution when approaching military vehicles.