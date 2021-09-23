SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Health

5 new COVID-19 cases reported in Guelph, active cases fall to 100

By Matt Carty Global News
Posted September 23, 2021 12:37 pm
Click to play video: 'Doug Ford short on details for COVID-19 vaccine passport timing or financial support' Doug Ford short on details for COVID-19 vaccine passport timing or financial support
WATCH: With enforcement costs to implement Ontario’s vaccination certificate largely falling to municipalities, Brampton’s mayor is calling on the province to foot the bill.

For the second day in a row, Guelph’s public health unit is reporting five new cases of COVID-19, raising the city’s total case count to 4,993.

Thursday’s active case count has fallen by seven from the previous day to 100 with another 12 new recoveries.

Read more: Guelph police respond to 1 complaint as COVID-19 vaccine certificate program launches

Total resolved cases climbed to 4,848 and the city’s coronavirus death toll remained at 45.

In Wellington County, five new cases have also been confirmed as the case count there climbed to 1,931.

Active cases have dropped to 34 in the county with six new recoveries being reported. The death toll in the county related to the novel coronavirus remains at 39.

The Upper Grand and Wellington Catholic district school boards are reporting 15 cases among 11 schools in Guelph and Wellington County.

The University of Guelph has 14 confirmed cases connected to the campus.

Click to play video: 'Ontario’s vaccine passport system starts with crash, criticism' Ontario’s vaccine passport system starts with crash, criticism
Ontario’s vaccine passport system starts with crash, criticism

Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph Public Health is reporting that 81.9 per cent of residents over the age of 12 are now considered fully vaccinated, while 86.6 per cent have received one dose of vaccine.

In Guelph, 87.3 per cent of eligible residents are fully vaccinated and 92.1 per cent are partially vaccinated, while in Wellington County, 75.1 per cent are fully vaccinated and 79.2 per cent have received one dose.

So far this week, about 2,700 vaccines have been administered, including about 1,000 first doses, 1,500 second doses and about 200 third doses.

Read more: Union calls for province to institute distancing, capacity limits at Ontario universities

With students back in class, public health is publishing COVID-19 vaccination rates within the local high schools.

As of Thursday, 75.9 per cent of secondary school students in the Upper Grand District School Board have been fully vaccinated, while 78 per cent have had two doses in the Wellington Catholic District School Board.

