Health

Union calls for province to institute distancing, capacity limits at Ontario universities

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 23, 2021 10:34 am
Canadian Union of Public Employees – CUPE – offices in Markham, Ont., Aug. 23, 2015. View image in full screen
Canadian Union of Public Employees – CUPE – offices in Markham, Ont., Aug. 23, 2015. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Rachel Verbin

TORONTO — A union representing workers on university campuses in Ontario is calling for the government to put classroom capacity limits and distancing requirements in place.

Ontario announced earlier this month that it wouldn’t require distancing or class caps when post-secondary institutions resume in-person learning.

Read more: Several Ontario universities strengthening campus COVID-19 vaccination policies

CUPE Ontario represents workers – including those in administrative, food service, research, and teaching assistant positions – on 17 university campuses.

President Fred Hahn says that the universities’ proof-of-vaccination and mandatory masking policies are not enough
to stop the spread of the Delta variant of COVID-19.

COVID-19: What some Ontario universities, colleges are doing to prepare for fall semester – Aug 10, 2021

He says he’s hearing from members that classrooms are packed with sometimes hundreds of people, and he calls that a “recipe for disaster.”

A spokeswoman for the Ministry of Colleges and Universities said earlier that schools are able to institute their own, stricter rules.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
