Province to rescind open burning ban for Kamloops Fire Centre  

Open burning will soon be allowed again in the Kamloops Fire Centre.

On Wednesday, the Ministry of Forests announced that starting Friday, Sept. 24, Category 2 and 3 fires will be permitted in the region.

A prohibition order banning Category 2 and 3 fires had been issued on June 11, but the province is now rescinding that order courtesy of cooler weather. Earlier this month, the ministry also rescinded a ban on campfires for the Kamloops Fire Centre.

A Category 2 fire is a burning pile no larger than two metres by three metres wide, or stubble or grass burning in an area less than 0.2 of a hectare.

A Category 3 fire is any fire larger than that, or three or more concurrently burning piles each measuring two metres by three metres.

The ban on Category 2 and 3 fires will end at 12 p.m. on Friday.

“This rescind (order) means that open fires and resource management burning will be permitted everywhere in the Kamloops Fire Centre’s jurisdictional area,” the ministry said in a press release.

“The BC Wildfire Service takes several factors into account before rescinding its open burning prohibitions. This includes balancing the needs of the public with the need to mitigate the risk of human-caused wildfires.

“With recent and forecast weather conditions that include cooler temperatures, and higher humidity, the fire danger rating has dropped throughout most of the Kamloops Fire Centre.”

The ministry said equipment and activities no longer restricted include:

Fireworks

Sky lanterns

Burn barrels or cages of any size or description, except when used for a campfire as defined by the Wildfire Regulation

The ministry noted that local governments may still have their own burning restrictions in place, and that people should always check with local authorities before lighting any fire of any size.

Further, the ministry said anyone lighting a Category 3 open fire must first obtain a burn registration number by calling 1-888-797-1717.

The ministry also suggests that before lighting a fire, check your local venting index by calling 1-888-281-2992 or by visiting this website.

More information on the different categories of open fires and open fire regulations is available online.

The Kamloops Fire Centre extends from the northern border of Wells Gray Provincial Park to the U.S. border in the south, and from the Bridge River Glacier west of Gold Bridge to the Monashee Mountains east of Lumby.