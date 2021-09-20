Campfires allowed again in most Okanagan towns and cities

Send this page to someone via email

Most Okanagan towns and cities have lifted what remains of campfire bans, with the notable exception of Kelowna which never allows campfires within its boundaries.

The ban on campfires within most local government fire jurisdictions has been in place since June 30, though BC Wildfire lifted restrictions in areas outside those boundaries around 10 days ago and at that time the City of Vernon followed suit.

1:11 B.C. wildfires: White Rock Lake fire being held; campfire ban ends early B.C. wildfires: White Rock Lake fire being held; campfire ban ends early – Sep 3, 2021

Monday, most city area fire chiefs gave the go-ahead to bring back campfires due to showers and cooler, seasonal temperatures lowering the potential fire threat to a moderate level, according to a press release from Central Okanagan Regional District.

With appropriate precautions to prevent the spread of a fire, campfires are once again allowed within the City of Pentiction, the Regional District of Central Okanagan fire protection areas (Ellison, Joe Rich, North Westside, Wilson’s Landing), the City of West Kelowna and Westbank First Nation reserves No. 9 and 10, District of Lake Country and District of Peachland.

Anyone having a campfire must ensure the fire is attended at all times, have tools on hand to contain the fire and make sure it is fully extinguished.

2:07 $50,000 plus in fines for B.C. campfire scofflaws since province-wide ban $50,000 plus in fines for B.C. campfire scofflaws since province-wide ban – Aug 2, 2021

As is always the case, smoking materials should be carefully extinguished and motorists are reminded not to throw cigarettes or other smoking materials from their vehicle. As well, smoking is not allowed in any RDCO regional park or municipal park. Smoking is also prohibited in children’s play areas, sports fields, undeveloped parks and wilderness trails in the District of Peachland.

Fireworks are not allowed at any time in most areas of the Central Okanagan. Use of fireworks in the District of Lake Country and City of West Kelowna must be approved in writing by the Fire Chief.