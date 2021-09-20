Menu

Canada

Campfires allowed again in most Okanagan towns and cities

By Kathy Michaels Global News
Posted September 20, 2021 2:53 pm
Campfire View image in full screen
A man sits by the fire in this file photo. Getty Images/File

Most Okanagan towns and cities have lifted what remains of campfire bans, with the notable exception of Kelowna which never allows campfires within its boundaries.

The ban on campfires within most local government fire jurisdictions has been in place since June 30, though BC Wildfire lifted restrictions in areas outside those boundaries around 10 days ago and at that time the City of Vernon followed suit.

Monday, most city area fire chiefs gave the go-ahead to bring back campfires due to showers and cooler, seasonal temperatures lowering the potential fire threat to a moderate level, according to a press release from Central Okanagan Regional District.

Read more: $50k in fines issued to scofflaws since B.C.-wide campfire ban

With appropriate precautions to prevent the spread of a fire, campfires are once again allowed within the City of Pentiction, the Regional District of Central Okanagan fire protection areas (Ellison, Joe Rich, North Westside, Wilson’s Landing), the City of West Kelowna and Westbank First Nation reserves No. 9 and 10, District of Lake Country and District of Peachland.

Anyone having a campfire must ensure the fire is attended at all times, have tools on hand to contain the fire and make sure it is fully extinguished.

As is always the case, smoking materials should be carefully extinguished and motorists are reminded not to throw cigarettes or other smoking materials from their vehicle. As well, smoking is not allowed in any RDCO regional park or municipal park.  Smoking is also prohibited in children’s play areas, sports fields, undeveloped parks and wilderness trails in the District of Peachland.

Read more: B.C.’s 2021 wildfires have now burned more than half a million hectares

Fireworks are not allowed at any time in most areas of the Central Okanagan. Use of fireworks in the District of Lake Country and City of West Kelowna must be approved in writing by the Fire Chief.

