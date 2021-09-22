Menu

Canada

Canada pauses COVID-19 vaccine deliveries as supply outpaces demand

By Mia Rabson The Canadian Press
Posted September 22, 2021 5:26 pm
Empty bottles of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine await disposal by a nurse with the Jackson-Hinds Comprehensive Health Center in Jackson, Miss., across the street from Jackson State University, Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021. View image in full screen
Empty bottles of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine await disposal by a nurse with the Jackson-Hinds Comprehensive Health Center in Jackson, Miss., across the street from Jackson State University, Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021. AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis

Further deliveries of COVID-19 vaccines to Canada are on pause because provinces already have more doses than they can currently use.

Canada was to get 95 million doses of vaccine from Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna by the end of September, but is about 20 million doses shy of that as of Wednesday.

Read more: Why did Pfizer, Moderna COVID-19 vaccines get new names after approval? Experts explain

But Canada is already sitting on a stockpile of 18.7 million doses and doesn’t need any more to fully vaccinate eligible people over the age of 12.

All provinces stopped requesting new doses by the end of August.

As such a federal government spokesman says suppliers have been asked to hold off sending any more doses to Canada for the time being.

Story continues below advertisement

Officials are currently in talks with suppliers and other countries that need vaccines working on plans to donate Canada’s excess doses of Pfizer and Moderna.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
