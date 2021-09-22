SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Health

18 more COVID-19 cases confirmed in Simcoe Muskoka

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted September 22, 2021 3:53 pm
Ford says COVID-19 vaccine certificates a 'temporary' measure needed to avoid another lockdown
WATCH: Ontario Premier Doug Ford said Wednesday that the province’s new COVID-19 vaccine certificate program is a “temporary and exceptional” measure needed to avoid another lockdown.

Ontario’s Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit confirmed 18 additional COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, bringing the local total number of cases up to 13,383, including 259 deaths.

Local public health also reported 30 new cases of a COVID-19 variant on Wednesday, bringing that total to 5,906, including 122 cases that are active.

Read more: Ontario COVID-19 vaccine certificate program for many indoor public settings now in effect

Seven of the new cases are in Barrie, while three are in New Tecumseth, two are in Bradford and two are in Gravenhurst.

The rest are in Bracebridge, Essa, Huntsville and Springwater.

Six of the new cases are a result of close contact with another positive COVID-19 case, while four are community-acquired and one is outbreak-related. The rest are under investigation.

Of the new cases, three individuals are fully vaccinated, one is partially vaccinated and 14 are not immunized.

Read more: Ontario reports 463 new COVID-19 cases, smallest increase in five weeks

Meanwhile, 73.9 per cent of the region’s population has received one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, while 68.3 per cent has received both necessary doses.

Of the region’s total 13,383 COVID-19 cases, 97 per cent — or 12,938 — have recovered, while five people are currently in hospital.

On Wednesday, Ontario reported 463 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total to 581,231, including 9,632 deaths.

