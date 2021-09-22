Suspect charged in connection with death of Toronto officer granted bail

Send this page to someone via email

The 31-year-old man charged with first-degree murder in connection with the death of veteran Toronto police const. Jeffrey Northrup in July has been granted bail.

Umar Zameer will be released on a bail of $335,000 with conditions that he reside with his sureties, under electronic supervision.

It was early on July 2 when Northrup and his partner, who were in plainclothes at the time, responded to a “priority call” at the underground garage of Toronto City Hall. Police officials said the call was initially classified as a robbery call, but was subsequently upgraded to a stabbing.

While the exact details surrounding the case haven’t been disclosed due to a publication ban, officers said Northrup was struck by a vehicle and was rushed to a downtown hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Story continues below advertisement

Zameer was arrested and subsequently charged with first-degree murder. The allegations against him haven’t been proven in court.

In a virtual bail hearing Wednesday, Zameer appeared via zoom from the Toronto South Detention Centre where he has been housed since his arrested wearing an orange suit and mask and listened as a list of conditions was read out by the judge.

READ MORE: Thousands of officers attend Toronto’s BMO Field for funeral of Det. Const. Jeffrey Northrup

Zameer must remain in his residence at all times and will be under constant electronic supervision. He is permitted to leave with a surety only for the purposes of work, to meet with his lawyer, to attend a medical or dental appointment or to seek emergency medical care.

Zameer must also surrender his passport and is not permitted to leave the province of Ontario or attend any international airport or provincial border crossing.

He must not possess any weapons nor is he allowed to operate a motor vehicle.

Following the incident in July, Toronto Police Chief James Ramer called it an “intentional, deliberate attack.”

Story continues below advertisement

A funeral was held for Northrup at BMO field and was attended by thousands of various emergency services workers and officers.

Zameer’s lawyer has asked that the public “keep an open mind” and “not rush to judgment” as the case navigates through the court process.

Global News has reached out to Zameer’s lawyer for comment but he has yet to respond before time of publication

The case returns to court in October.

—With files from Catherine McDonald