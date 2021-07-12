Funeral to be held Monday for Toronto officer killed in the line of duty

TORONTO — Friends and family will say goodbye today to a veteran police officer who died in the line of duty.
A funeral for Const. Jeffrey Northrup will be held this afternoon at BMO Field in downtown Toronto.
Investigators say Northrup was killed in a deliberate act last week while responding to a report of a robbery in a parking lot at Toronto City Hall.
They say he died after being struck by a vehicle. A 31-year-old man has been charged with first-degree murder.
The funeral is not open to the public, but will be broadcast live.
Police say the public is welcome along the procession route from the Kane-Jarrett Funeral Home in Thornhill, Ont., to the stadium.
