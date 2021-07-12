Menu

Canada

Funeral to be held Monday for Toronto officer killed in the line of duty

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 12, 2021 6:05 am
Click to play video: 'Visitation and funeral plans released for Toronto police officer killed on duty' Visitation and funeral plans released for Toronto police officer killed on duty
WATCH ABOVE: Visitation and funeral plans released for Toronto police officer killed on duty.

TORONTO — Friends and family will say goodbye today to a veteran police officer who died in the line of duty.

A funeral for Const. Jeffrey Northrup will be held this afternoon at BMO Field in downtown Toronto.

Investigators say Northrup was killed in a deliberate act last week while responding to a report of a robbery in a parking lot at Toronto City Hall.

Trending Stories

Read more: Public visitation open Sunday night for Toronto officer who died in line of duty

They say he died after being struck by a vehicle. A 31-year-old man has been charged with first-degree murder.

The funeral is not open to the public, but will be broadcast live.

Police say the public is welcome along the procession route from the Kane-Jarrett Funeral Home in Thornhill, Ont., to the stadium.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
