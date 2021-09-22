COVID-19: 29 cases in Middlesex London, 3 cases in Elgin and Oxford

Send this page to someone via email

Jump to: Hospitalizations – Outbreaks – Schools – Vaccinations and testing – Ontario – Elgin and Oxford – Huron and Perth – Sarnia and Lambton

The Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) reported 29 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday.

The region’s pandemic case total now stands at 13,863, of which 13,429 have resolved, an increase of 22 from the day before.

At least 238 deaths have been recorded to date.

The most recent death was a man in his 40s who was partially vaccinated on Tuesday.

At least 196 cases are active in the region, 158 of them in London. At least eight cases are active in Thames Centre and seven in North Middlesex.

Story continues below advertisement

The region’s seven-day moving case average is 22.7 as of Sept. 19.

The number of cases involving a variant of concern sits at 4,224, up five from the day before.

The breakdown of known variant cases is as follows:

3,384 cases of the Alpha variant

705 cases of the Delta variant (an increase of 46)

124 cases of the Gamma variant

two cases of the Beta variant

one case of the Kappa variant

one case of the Zeta variant

There are also two cases listed using the old code numbers, one described as B.1.617 and another listed as B.1.617.3.

Further information can be found on the health unit’s summary of COVID-19 cases in Middlesex-London.

Hospitalizations

As of Wednesday, the London Health Sciences Centre reported it’s caring for nine patients with COVID-19, the same as the day before.

Five or fewer of them are adults in critical care or intensive care.

No COVID-19 inpatients are reported in Children’s Hospital and none are in pediatric critical care.

Story continues below advertisement

Five or fewer staff at LHSC are positive with COVID-19, unchanged from the day before.

St. Joseph’s Health Care London (SJHCL) is reporting one non-outbreak case involving a health-care worker.



Outbreaks

One outbreak is active at a local seniors’ facility. The outbreak was declared Thursday at Earls Court Village affecting the first and second floors.

It’s the third COVID-19 outbreak at a seniors’ facility in the last month.

An outbreak was declared Friday at École élémentaire La Pommeraie, an elementary school. It involves four cases, one fewer than the day before.

1:50 UN chief says global COVID-19 vaccine rollout would receive an ‘F’ in ethics UN chief says global COVID-19 vaccine rollout would receive an ‘F’ in ethics

Schools

COVID-19 cases were active at the following schools as of Monday, according to the health unit:

Story continues below advertisement

École élémentaire La Pommeraie Conseil scolaire Viamonde (four cases)

École secondaire Gabriel-Dumont Conseil scolaire Viamonde (two cases)

Jack Chambers Public School – Thames Valley District School Board (one case)

Stoney Creek Public School – Thames Valley District School Board (one case)

St. Francis School – London District Catholic School Board (two cases)

Catholic Central High School – London District Catholic School Board (two case)

Cedar Hollow Public School – Thames Valley District School Board (one case)

Mother Teresa Catholic Secondary School – London District Catholic School Board (one case)

St. Rose of Lima Catholic School – London District Catholic School Board (one case)

St. Thomas More Catholic School – London District Catholic School Board (two cases)

Ashley Oaks Public School – Thames Valley District School Board (one case)

Lambeth Public School – Thames Valley District School Board (one case)

Oxbow Public School – Thames Valley District School Board (one case)

The health unit is also reporting one case each at four child-care settings or early years centres:

l’Escale la Pommeraie

Cedar Hollow Before and After School Program

Angels Daycares Arva

Robbyn’s Before and After School

Vaccinations and testing

As of Sept. 18, the most recent update, the health unit says 85.5 per cent of people aged 12 and older have gotten at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine, while 79.4 per cent have gotten two doses.

Young adults remain the least vaccinated age group, according to the health unit. Only 76.7 per cent of those aged 18 to 24 have gotten one shot, and 66.7 per cent two shots. The rates are 79.1 and 69.8 per cent, respectively, for those aged 25 to 29.

Story continues below advertisement

Children aged 12 to 17 clock in at 86.7 per cent for one shot and 77.7 per cent for two.

Roughly 82 per cent of cases seen in the region since Aug. 11 have involved people who are unvaccinated (67.2), partially vaccinated (11.1) or who have gotten two shots but are still within the two-week waiting period (3.7), according to the health unit.

Of those hospitalized since Aug. 11, 78.8 per cent were not vaccinated at all. At least 6.1 per cent were partially vaccinated, and 3.03 per cent were less than two weeks out from their second shot.

On the health unit’s website, residents can find information on pop-up clinics, mass vaccination clinics and pharmacies; guidance for anyone vaccinated outside of the province or country; transportation support for those in need; and more.

Anyone looking to be tested for COVID-19 can find information about the locations of testing sites on the health unit’s website.

The latest COVID-19 test positivity rate in the region was 2.2 per cent for the week of Sept. 12, the same as the week prior, Sept. 5.

Story continues below advertisement

Ontario

Ontario is reporting 463 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, the lowest daily caseload seen in five weeks. The provincial case total now stands at 581,231.

It is the fewest confirmed cases in a 24-hour period since Aug. 17, when 348 new infections were recorded. Test positivity also fell below two per cent, also not seen since Aug. 11.

Of the 463 new cases recorded, the data showed 278 were in unvaccinated people, 21 in partially vaccinated people, 131 in fully vaccinated people and for 33 people the vaccination status was unknown.

According to Wednesday’s report, 93 cases were recorded in Toronto, 54 in Ottawa, 48 in Windsor-Essex, 41 in Peel Region, 30 in York Region and 27 in Hamilton.

All other local public health units reported fewer than 25 new cases in the provincial report.

As of 8 p.m. on Tuesday, 40,596 vaccines (16,477 for a first shot and 24,119 for a second shot) were administered in the last day.

There are more than 10.3 million people fully immunized with two doses, which is 79.4 per cent of the eligible (12 and older) population. First dose coverage stands at 85.3 per cent.

Story continues below advertisement

Elgin and Oxford

On Tuesday, Southwestern Public Health reported:

4,239 total cases (an increase of three)

65 active cases (a decrease of four)

4,089 resolved cases (an increase of six)

85 deaths

1,130 variant of concern cases, with 769 Alpha, 307 Delta (an increase of 26) and 53 Beta or Gamma

The most recent death reported by SWPH was on Aug. 31 involving a woman in her 80s from Oxford County.

According to the health unit, 41 of the region’s active cases are in Oxford, while 24 are in Elgin. At least 17 are in Woodstock, eight in St. Thomas and six in Norwich Township.

The health unit says four people with COVID-19 are hospitalized, with four in the ICU.

Story continues below advertisement

The Thames Valley District School Board reports cases at its schools online. Cases at schools within the London District Catholic School Board can also be found online.

As of Sept. 12, the region’s test per cent positivity rate stood at 2.9 per cent, up from 2.3 per cent a week earlier.

As of Sept. 19, SWPH says 79.1 per cent of residents aged 12 and older are fully vaccinated while 84.8 per cent have had at least one dose.

Information on where to get vaccinated, vaccine eligibility and booking and cancelling appointments can be found on the health unit’s website.

People can add their names on a weekly basis to the health unit’s same-day vaccination list, also known as the Cancellation List. Select pharmacies in the region are also continuing to offer COVID-19 vaccine shots.

SWPH adds that if anyone needs a copy of their vaccination receipt, they can download it online using their postal code and Ontario health card or call 1-833-943-3900.

Huron and Perth

Huron Perth Public Health last updated its COVID-19 data on Monday.

Story continues below advertisement

On Monday, Huron Perth Public Health reported:

2,122 total cases (12 new cases)

34 active cases

2,023 recoveries (23 new recoveries)

65 deaths

430 variant of concern cases

Of the 34 active cases, eight are in Stratford and 11 are in Perth East. Case counts by municipality can be found on the health unit’s dashboard.

Four COVID-19 patients are in hospital.

There are two active cases involving a health-care worker.

1:38 COVID-19: Manitoba funds $14-million vaccine campaign to boost inoculations COVID-19: Manitoba funds $14-million vaccine campaign to boost inoculations

One new outbreak was declared at Blue Water Rest Home in Bluewater on Sep. 17, involving one staff member and one resident.

A second outbreak remains active at Knollcrest Lodge in Perth East, declared Aug. 20. It’s linked to 13 cases involving seven staff members and six residents. At least four deaths are associated with the outbreak.

Story continues below advertisement

The Huron-Perth Catholic District School Board lists cases at its schools on its website. The Avon-Maitland District School Board also lists cases at its schools on its website (under #3. Active Cases of COVID-19 in AMDSB Schools).

The region’s test positivity rate was 2.5 per cent for the week of Sept. 5, up from 2.2 per cent for the week of Aug. 29.

HPPH’s vaccine dashboard showed that as of Sept. 19, 76.6 per cent of residents aged 12 and older were fully vaccinated while 82.5 per cent have had at least one dose.

Information on how and where to get a vaccine can be found on the health unit’s website. Information on pharmacies offering COVID-19 vaccines can be found on the province’s website.

Sarnia and Lambton

On Tuesday, Lambton Public Health reported:

3,784 cases (an increase of six)

53 active cases (a decrease of one)

3,662 resolved cases (an increase of seven)

69 deaths



As of Wednesday, 558 variant of concern cases have been recorded in the region, the same as the previous day.

Bluewater Health reported one COVID-19 patient in its care as of Tuesday.

Story continues below advertisement

The health unit has declared a new outbreak at Gregory A. Hogan Catholic School. It involves fewer than five cases.

Cases at schools within the Lambton Kent District School Board can be found online, as can cases at schools within the St. Clair Catholic District School Board.

Roughly 80.5 per cent of people aged 12 and older in Lambton County have gotten at least one dose of the vaccine while 74.9 per cent are fully immunized, the health unit says.

The most recent test positivity rate was 2.4 per cent for the week of Sept. 5, up from 0.81 per cent for the week of Aug. 29.

Residents can book and re-book COVID-19 vaccine appointments using the health unit’s registration page. People can also call the vaccine call centre at 226-254-8222.

Information on pharmacies offering COVID-19 vaccines can be found on the province’s website.

Those who are able to get vaccinated on short notice are encouraged to sign up for Lambton Public Health’s daily Vaccine Standby List.

Story continues below advertisement

Lambton Public Health is also working with Lambton County Library in an effort to make it easier to obtain vaccine receipts by assisting residents having trouble downloading or printing the receipts.

–with files from Global News’ Matthew Trevithick, Kelly Wang, Gabby Rodrigues, and Jessica Patton