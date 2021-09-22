SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Health

Quebec to table bill banning anti-vaccine protests outside hospitals, schools

By Kalina Laframboise Global News
Posted September 22, 2021 11:54 am
Click to play video: 'Quebec nursing shortage reaching critical point, admits Legault' Quebec nursing shortage reaching critical point, admits Legault
Quebec is facing an urgent lack of nurses across the province. The premier said he was expecting nurses to come back from vacation this week but instead, many of them decided to stay home permanently. Global’s Raquel Fletcher reports.

Quebec’s premier will table a bill to clamp down on anti-COVID-19 vaccine protests in front of hospitals and schools.

François Legault told reporters at the National Assembly he will introduce the proposed legislation to his caucus Wednesday and then to the provincial legislature on Thursday.

“It makes no sense,” he said, referring to recent anti-vaccination protests.

Read more: Quebec won’t rule out law to ban anti-vaccine protests outside schools, hospitals

Quebec’s three main opposition parties said earlier on Wednesday that it’s unacceptable that protesters are approaching children in an attempt to influence them against following pandemic-related health orders and getting vaccinated.

On Tuesday, the Liberals’ education critic said she had drafted her own bill and had sent it to the justice minister.

Story continues below advertisement

All three parties say they are ready to work with the government to adopt the law quickly.

The bill comes after Legault said earlier this week he was willing to use “whatever is necessary” to prevent people from disrupting students attending school or health-care workers entering hospitals.

with files from The Canadian Press

